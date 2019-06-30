×
Rolling Stone
Julian Castro Says ‘Coward’ Trump Jr. Gives Voice to Racists

“It’s disgusting. This is the game that these folks play,” the presidential candidate said

Sec. Julian Castro speaks to the press in the Spin Room after the First Democratic Debate in Miami at the Adrienne Arsht CenterFirst Democratic Presidential Debate, Miami, USA - 26 Jun 2019

Sec. Julian Castro speaks to the press in the Spin Room after the first Democratic Debate in Miami.

Michele Eve Sandberg/Shutterstock

On CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday, Democratic presidential candidate and former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julián Castro went after President Donald Trump’s son for sharing and then deleting a racist tweet, calling Donald Trump Jr. a “coward.”

Host Brianna Keilar asked Castro about a quote tweet that Trump Jr. shared that questioned whether Senator Kamala Harris was actually black.

“It’s disgusting,” Castro said. “It has no place in our politics. This is the game that these folks play. They put something out there. You notice what he did. He tweeted it out and then he deleted it like a coward, so he can say, ‘Oh, that was a mistake.’”

Castro continued: “But he knows what he’s doing. He’s giving voice to these racist utterances about Senator Harris. We need to dispel them immediately and condemn them and then not give them any more life, because they’re disgusting.”

Castro was not alone in condemning the racist attacks on Harris, but his thoughtful response is important to note. The candidate points out a strategy that has been deployed by the Right and Fox News for years. In his quote tweet, Trump Jr. was supposedly simply asking about the validity of the original tweet he was commenting on writing, “Is this true?. Wow.”

But over the many years that Jon Stewart hosted The Daily Show he’d show examples of this game being played many times, a tact that could separate responsibility of an accusation and achieve the same goal by framing it as a question. It’s a con. So, it’s no surprise that it’s used here by a family of con-artists.

