MAGA Candidate Who Claims He’s Not a QAnon Follower Once Said ‘I Believe in Everything’ Q Has Released

J.R. Majewski, the MAGA rapper and landscaper who last week won a Republican primary for Congress in Ohio, has been trying to distance himself from QAnon. It’s going to be difficult, though, considering some of his past displays of loyalty to the unfounded conspiracy theory centered around the idea that the nation is run by a cabal of Satan-worshipping pedophiles.

CNN reported on Sunday that from July 2020 to January 2021, Majewski used his now-deleted personal Twitter account to tweet the QAnon hashtag #WWG1WGA “more than 50 times.” He also tweeted QAnon messages like “Silent MajQrity” and “Trump 2Q2Q,” and in an August 2020 quote-tweet of Eric Trump, emphasized how former President Trump answered 17 questions at a news conference since “Q” is the 17th letter of the alphabet.

Media Matters followed up CNN’s report by releasing a report of its own, including a video of Majewski explicitly stating his belief in the conspiracy theory. “I believe in everything that’s been put out from Q,” he said last year, adding that he “wanted nothing more than to go in that building,” referring to the attack on the Capitol, and that the only reason he didn’t was because he was with people who “had physical limitations.”

Majewski has claimed to have raised $20,000 to bring people to Washington, D.C., last Jan. 6.

In a video newly uncovered by @mmfa, U.S. House nominee J.R. Majewski said: “I believe in everything that’s been put out from Q,” the figure behind QAnon. He also praised "Q" for supposedly putting out “military-level intelligence, in my opinion.” https://t.co/v8iIMuB8KV pic.twitter.com/7Q2TDatjQH — Eric Hananoki (@ehananoki) May 9, 2022

Majewski was known for spray painting his lawn to honor Trump prior to his trip to Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6 and subsequent congressional run. CNN’s Andrew Kacyznski noted on Twitter that Majewski’s lawn art has included overt references to QAnon, and that he’s even recorded a video of himself traipsing around the Q-themed lawn to Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams.”

Majewski didn’t seem to mind CNN’s piece exposing his history with QAnon. If @CNN is coming after me, that means I am doing something right,” he tweeted on Sunday.

NEW: Ohio GOP congressional nominee JR Majewski has repeatedly claimed to not have been a Qanon follower but a review of finds he repeatedly shared Qanon material himself, including this deleted-video he made painting Qs on his lawn.https://t.co/mBa6Z5dbGO pic.twitter.com/PseEhdWcSM — andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) May 8, 2022

Majewski attempted to downplay his connection to QAnon throughout his primary campaign, telling the Toledo Blade in April 2021 that he has “never read any QAnon drop.”

Majewski won the Republican Party’s primary to represent Ohio’s 9th District in Congress days after Trump gave him a shoutout during a rally last Sunday. The former president seemed only vaguely familiar with Majewski. “He’s been out there and he’s been farming and he’s been carving the name Trump … he’s been carving the name Trump into his farm and those plains, we pass over that farm,” he said. “He’s a great guy, and he’s in there fighting for whatever the hell he’s fighting for. I don’t care. I love him.”

Majewski will face Democratic Rep. Marcy Kaptur, who cruised to re-election in 2020 with 63 percent of the vote, in the general election. The 2022 the race is generally considered a toss-up due to a Republican-backed redistricting map, however, so he could very well join the small yet significant list of members of Congress who have backed QAnon.