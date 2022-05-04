A MAGA Rapper Who Painted His Lawn for Trump Won a Republican Primary for Congress

Donald Trump was in Delaware, Ohio, late last month for a rally to promote his preferred candidates in the Buckeye State — most notably J.D. Vance, who on Tuesday night won the Republican Party’s nomination for U.S. Senate. Trump strayed from his prepared remarks at several points during his speech, including as gave an enthusiastic shout out to J.R. Majewski, a local man who has garnered right-wing praise for painting Trump murals on his lawn. “He’s been out there and he’s been farming and he’s been carving the name Trump … he’s been carving the name Trump into his farm and those plains, we pass over that farm,” Trump rambled. “He’s a great guy, and he’s in there fighting for whatever the hell he’s fighting for. I don’t care. I love him.”

Trump didn’t mention that Majewski is running for Congress in Ohio’s 9th District. He very much is doing that, though, and on Tuesday night he won the Republican primary for Ohio’s 9th District, besting a crowded field that included multiple state representatives.

Majewski’s devotion to Trump extends well beyond his property boundary. He went to Washington, D.C., last year to attend the “Stop the Steal” rally that preceded the attack on the Capitol. He’s also an Air Force veteran, QAnon adherent, and MAGA rapper. Check it out:

this is jr majewski, who just won the gop nomination for congress in ohio last night, "rapping" his verse of "let's go brandon." i can't. (h/t @daveweigel) pic.twitter.com/NHlls51HQV — Oliver Willis (@owillis) May 4, 2022

“Joe is focused on ice cream while he’s crappin’ his pants,” Majewski raps among other lines railing against “woke” and clamoring for a border wall. The rhymes are bad and Majewski is wearing a “Let’s Go Brandon” shirt and ill-fitting cargo shorts, but the message is pretty much indistinguishable from the Republican Party’s platform heading into the midterms.

Here’s a look at the paint job that drew praise from Trump last month, which is very much just a big lawn and not a “farm and those plains.”

This was J.R. Majewski, who won the GOP nomination to Ohio's 9th Congressional seat yesterday https://t.co/JFITiTEldr — Tyler Buchanan (@Tylerjoelb) May 4, 2022

Majewski’s primary victory on Tuesday was considered a surprise, but it probably should have been expected. Garish displays of allegiance to Trumpism and lazily cycling through culture-war talking points are electoral gold in the modern Republican Party. It’s how J.D. Vance won the party’s nod for Senate (albeit in nicer clothes, minus the rapping, and with some weird help from Tucker Carlson), and it’s how Majewski brought himself a step closer to making it to Congress himself.

Ohio’s 9th has been represented by Democratic Rep. Marcy Kaptur since the early ’80s, but a recent redistricting by state Republicans has left it vulnerable. The New York Times points out that Trump would have won the newly drawn 9th by three percentage points, which means there’s a decent chance Majewski could be riding his mower all the way to Washington.