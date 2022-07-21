 Josh Hawley Fled From Jan. 6 Riot He Helped Stoke - Rolling Stone
Watch: Josh Hawley Frantically Fled From the Jan. 6 Riot He Helped Stoke

The senator from Missouri raised a fist in solidarity with the mob storming the Capitol. The Jan. 6 committee played video of him running away

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 21: A photograph of Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) pumping his fist toward the rioters on January 6, 2021 is shown during a prime-time hearing of the House Select Committee to Investigate the attack on the U.S. Capitol the Cannon House Office Building on July 21, 2022 in Washington, DC. The bipartisan committee, which has been gathering evidence on the January 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol, is presenting its findings in a series of televised hearings. On January 6, 2021, supporters of former President Donald Trump attacked the U.S. Capitol Building during an attempt to disrupt a congressional vote to confirm the electoral college win for President Joe Biden. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 21: A photograph of Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) pumping his fist toward the rioters on January 6, 2021 is shown during a prime-time hearing of the House Select Committee to Investigate the attack on the U.S. Capitol the Cannon House Office Building on July 21, 2022 in Washington, DC. The bipartisan committee, which has been gathering evidence on the January 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol, is presenting its findings in a series of televised hearings. On January 6, 2021, supporters of former President Donald Trump attacked the U.S. Capitol Building during an attempt to disrupt a congressional vote to confirm the electoral college win for President Joe Biden. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

A photograph of Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) pumping his fist toward the rioters on Jan. 6, 2021 is shown during a prime-time hearing of the Jan. 6 committee, in the Cannon House Office Building on July 21, 2022 in Washington, D.C.

The Jan. 6 committee released footage on Thursday of Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) fleeing from violent protesters during the Jan. 6 riot inside the Capitol. Hawley, one of the Republican senators who led the effort to vote against certifying the election results, famously raised a fist in solidarity with the mob as it stormed the building.

In the video played Thursday, Hawley can be seen sprinting down a hallway and rushing down a set of escalators to exit the Capitol after an armed mob entered the building to interrupt the congressional certification of the Electoral College vote that would certify Joe Biden as president elect. 

Earlier that day Hawley had saluted the gathering crowd of protesters while entering the Capitol. A Capitol Police Officer testified that Hawley’s gesture “riled up the crowd” and that the move “bothered her” as Hawley was doing so from the safety of an area protected by a police barricade. 

During the assault, security officials scrambled to evacuate lawmakers. A White House security official testified to the Jan. 6 committee that members of former Vice President Pence’s security detail were calling their families to “say goodbye” during the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

In their final hearing before an extended recess, the committee discussed the behavior of Republican lawmakers, who had encouraged former President Trump’s attempts to undermine the results of the 2020 election during the attempt by an armed mob to stop the congressional certification of the electoral college vote. The committee will resume holding public hearings in September in order to share new evidence gathered by the investigation.

