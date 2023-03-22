fbpixel
×
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?
Fraud

Ex-Florida Lawmaker Who Sponsored ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill Pleads Guilty in Covid Fraud Case

Former Republican state Rep. Joseph Harding pleaded guilty to committing $150,000 in Covid relief fraud
Florida GOP Lawmaker Who Sponsored ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Pleads Guilty in Covid Fraud Case
Florida state Rep. Joseph Harding listens during a Local Administration and Veterans Affairs Subcommittee hearing in a legislative session on Jan. 13, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla. AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File

Former Republican Florida state Rep. Joseph Harding, who sponsored the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, pleaded guilty Tuesday to wire fraud, money laundering, and making false statements in connection with Covid relief fraud, according to a Department of Justice press release.

Harding illegally obtained more than $150,000 in pandemic loans from the Small Business Administration (SBA) by lying on an Economic Injury Disaster Loan for one of his dormant business entities, per the department. Prosecutors stated that the former Florida lawmaker conducted three monetary transactions, each involving more than $10,000 in fraudulently obtained funds: a transfer to his joint bank account, a payment to his credit card, and a transfer into a bank account of a third-party business entity.

Trending

The Republican resigned from the Florida House in December, a day after his indictment was announced by federal prosecutors. A hearing is scheduled for July 25. He faces up to 35 years in prison.

Harding was first elected to the Florida House in 2020, and was one of the chief architects behind the Parental Rights in Education Act, which bars educators from discussing gender identity or sexual orientation in classrooms up until third grade. The legislation, which was branded the “Don’t Say Gay” bill and signed into law last year by Governor Ron DeSantis, caused a national uproar. The Trevor Project condemned the bill saying the law erases “LGBTQ identity, history, and culture — as well as LGBTQ students themselves.”

More News

Read more

Most Popular

Taylor Swift Eras Tour: The Full Setlist From Opening Night

Ben Affleck on ‘Air,’ New CEO Gig and Those Memes: "I Am Who I Am"

Protesters Are Trying to Warn King Charles III That Support for the Royal Family Is 'Crumbling'

Young M.A. Sparks Fan Concern After Video Surfaces Online

You might also like

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Rolling Stone, LLC. All rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad