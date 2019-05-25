Jon Voight: Trump Is ‘the Greatest President Since Abraham Lincoln’

Academy Award-winning actor Jon Voight took to Twitter on Friday night “to tell you [Americans] the truth.” And, according to Voight, that truth is: “President Trump is the greatest president since Abraham Lincoln.”

Voight, in numerous appearances on Fox News and other outlets, has made his political leanings and support for Trump very clear for some time now.

In two videos on Trump’s favorite social media platform, the actor defended the president, saying Trump’s “job is not easy” and “He’s battling the left and their absurd words of destruction.”

Voight went on to reassure “fellow Americans” that “our country is stronger, safer and with more jobs because our president has made his every move correct.”

The actor wrapped up his “truth” telling with a cautious warning about not being “fooled by the political left” and then let us know how good American citizens have it with President Trump at the helm.

“We are the people of this nation that is witnessing triumph,” he said. “So let us stand with our president, let us stand up for this truth: President Trump is the greatest president since Abraham Lincoln. God bless America. And may God continue to guide this nation. Much love.”

To my fellow Americans. Part 1. pic.twitter.com/srw4zXCRKJ — Jon Voight (@jonvoight) May 25, 2019