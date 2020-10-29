Watch Georgia Senate Candidate Jon Ossoff Destroy Republican David Perdue Over Health Care Failures

President Trump and the Senate Republicans running for reelection do not care about the health of Americans.

This isn’t really as incendiary of a statement as it seems. They’ve dismissed the severity of Covid-19 even as it has killed over 225,000 Americans, and effectively — if not explicitly — endorsed ignorance of the public health guidelines proven to save lives. Meanwhile, they’re trying to eliminate the Affordable Care Act without a replacement plan in place, which would leave the tens of millions of Americans without coverage. This is just the basic, blanket rap sheet. Any given GOP senator has probably done plenty more to make it exceedingly difficult for their constituents to get covered.

It shouldn’t take Cicero to relate to the American people what’s going on here. Democratic politicians tend to struggle with things like this, though. If you happen to be one of them, please, please, watch this video of Georgia Senate candidate Jon Ossoff laying waste to Republican incumbent David Perdue during a debate Wednesday night. After you’ve watched it, study it. Maybe memorize a few lines from it. This is how it’s done.

David Perdue lined his own pockets – trading medical stocks and dumping casino shares – while he lied to us about the threat of a virus that's now killed over 220,000 Americans. He doesn't deserve to be re-elected. #GASen #GASenDebate pic.twitter.com/5iW8wsrpGq — Jon Ossoff (@ossoff) October 29, 2020

“It’s not just that you’re a crook, Senator,” Ossoff said after noting the federal investigations into Perdue’s alleged insider trading. “It’s that you’re attacking the health of the people that you represent. You did say Covid-19 was no deadlier than the flu. You did say there would be no significant uptick in cases. All the while, you were looking after your own assets and your own portfolio. You did vote four times to end protections for preexisting conditions. Four times. The legislation that you tout, the Protect Act, includes loopholes that specifically allow insurance companies to deny policies to Georgias with preexisting conditions. Can you look down the camera and tell the people of this state why you voted four times to allow insurance companies to deny us health coverage because we may suffer from diabetes or heart disease or asthma or have cancer in remission. Why, Senator?”

Bravo.

Ossoff is currently leading the Republican incumbent in the polls, but not by much. A Monmouth University survey conducted between October 23rd-27th has the 33-year-old Democrat up on Perdue by a single percentage point.