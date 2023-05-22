fbpixel
Jon Hamm Calls Bullshit on Josh Hawley’s ‘Manhood’

The actor partnered with Senate candidate Lucas Kunce for an ad targeting Hawley’s fixation on real masculinity
Jon Hamm Ad For Josh Hawley Opponent
Jon Hamm attends a special screening of Miramax's "Confess, Fletch" at The West Hollywood EDITION on September 07, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Paramount Worldwide) Michael Kovac/Getty Images/Paramount Worldwide

Jon Hamm has a message for Missouri Senator Josh Hawley (R): “You can’t fake courage.” 

The actor, a born and raised Missourian, partnered with Democratic Senate candidate Lucas Kunce, who is running to unseat Hawley in 2024 for a campaign ad targeting Hawley’s recent fixation on “manhood.” 

“If you want to be told about manhood, some guy wrote a book about it,” Hamm says over an image of the collective 1.3-star review given to Hawley’s recently released title Manhood on Goodreads. “If you want someone to show you courage, send Lucas Kunce to the Senate,” he said. 

The ad drew attention to the many discrepancies between Hawley’s portrayal of masculinity and courage, and his own legislative record as a senator. Call-outs of the senator’s votes against aid for veterans suffering health effects from deployments, anti-abortion rights record, and use of his position as a senator to support his wife’s work before the Supreme Court were featured in the video. So was footage of Hawley fleeing from rioters who had breached the Capitol on Jan. 6 — after he had saluted them on his way to work that morning. 

“In Missouri, you can’t fake courage,” Hamm says in the clip. “We’re the ‘Show Me’ state, courage is something you have to show us.” 

