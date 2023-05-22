Jon Hamm Calls Bullshit on Josh Hawley’s ‘Manhood’

Jon Hamm has a message for Missouri Senator Josh Hawley (R): “You can’t fake courage.”

The actor, a born and raised Missourian, partnered with Democratic Senate candidate Lucas Kunce, who is running to unseat Hawley in 2024 for a campaign ad targeting Hawley’s recent fixation on “manhood.”

"If you want to be told about manhood, some guy wrote a book about it," Hamm says over an image of the collective 1.3-star review given to Hawley's recently released title Manhood on Goodreads. "If you want someone to show you courage, send Lucas Kunce to the Senate," he said.

Jon Hamm's got a message for Missouri:



If you want to be told about "Manhood," Josh Hawley wrote a book about it. But if you want a Marine veteran fighting for you and everyday Missourians in the U.S. Senate, then join us: https://t.co/1QADgv2AAw pic.twitter.com/2QWD4oHg2g — Lucas Kunce (@LucasKunceMO) May 22, 2023

The ad drew attention to the many discrepancies between Hawley’s portrayal of masculinity and courage, and his own legislative record as a senator. Call-outs of the senator’s votes against aid for veterans suffering health effects from deployments, anti-abortion rights record, and use of his position as a senator to support his wife’s work before the Supreme Court were featured in the video. So was footage of Hawley fleeing from rioters who had breached the Capitol on Jan. 6 — after he had saluted them on his way to work that morning.

“In Missouri, you can’t fake courage,” Hamm says in the clip. “We’re the ‘Show Me’ state, courage is something you have to show us.”