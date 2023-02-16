Fetterman Joins Countless Other Lawmakers Who Have Sought Treatment at Hospital

Sen. John Fetterman checked into Walter Reed on Wednesday night for clinical depression, his office announced on Thursday.

The first-term senator from Pennsylvania’s trip to Walter Reed comes a week after he was discharged from George Washington Hospital after he began feeling ill on a Senate Democratic retreat. It also comes after countless other lawmakers have checked into and out of hospitals to receive treatment for a variety of medical conditions.

“While John has experienced depression off and on throughout his life, it only became severe in recent weeks,” Adam Jentleson, Fetterman’s chief of staff, wrote in a statement, adding that the senator was evaluated on Monday and that he is receiving treatment voluntarily. “After examining John, the doctors at Walter Reed told us that John is getting the care he needs, and will soon be back to himself.”

After what he’s been through in the past year, there’s probably no one who wanted to talk about his own health less than John. I’m so proud of him for asking for help and getting the care he needs. pic.twitter.com/SfuwWTSUcG — Gisele Barreto Fetterman (@giselefetterman) February 16, 2023

John Fetterman isn't the first Senator to suffer from depression. But he's probably the first to publicly acknowledge he's getting treatment for it. — Sam Stein (@samstein) February 16, 2023

Past senators to be hospitalized for treatment include lawmakers highly venerated by their own parties and respected across the aisle. Late senators John McCain (R-Ariz.) and Edward Kennedy (D-Mass.) both were hospitalized repeatedly during their time in office for cancer treatment. Sens. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.), Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.), and Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) all spent time in the hospital last year. Another prominent official who sought medical care while in office was former President Donald Trump, who stayed at Walter Reed while being treated for Covid-19.

Fetterman, who last November defeated Mehmet Oz in a highly publicized Senate race, has dealt with a variety of medical issues in the past year. He suffered a stroke last May, and was admitted to George Washington Hospital last week after feeling unwell as Senate Democrats visited the Library of Congress. He was discharged on Friday, with tests revealing no signs of a stroke or seizure, and returned to work on Capitol Hill on Monday.