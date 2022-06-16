‘Coup Memo’ Author Admitted in Front of Trump That Their Scheme Was Illegal: Jan. 6 Hearing

“Coup memo” author John Eastman knew the he and former President Trump’s scheme to get Mike Pence to block the certification of the 2020 election was illegal, and said so in front of Trump, according to testimony played during the Jan. 6 committee’s hearing on Thursday.

“Did John Eastman ever admit in front of the president that his proposal would violate the Electoral Count Act?” investigators asked Greg Jacob, Pence’s former legal counsel.

“I believe he did on the fourth,” Jacob replied.

The third January 6 hearing gets underway with a clip of Greg Jacob, former counsel to Pence, telling the committee that John Eastman admitted in front of Trump on January 4, 2021, that the pressure campaign against Pence violated the law pic.twitter.com/GE94d2KeUT — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 16, 2022

“That was Jan. 4, two days before the attack on Congress,” Cheney said of when exactly Trump knew it would be illegal for Pence to block the certification of the Electoral College.

The committee in its third hearing is examining Trump’s campaign to pressure Pence into illegally blocking the certification of the Electoral College. Pence refused, reportedly with the help of legal advice from J. Michael Luttig, a retired U.S. circuit court judge who is testifying on Thursday. Luttig, who is widely respected in conservative legal circles, was adamant on Thursday that the push to get Pence to block the vote count was illegal. “There was no basis in the Constitution or laws in the United States at all for the theory espoused by Mr. Eastman,” he said. “At all. None.”

“Foundational rule of law was supremely violated on Jan. 6, 2021,” Luttig added.

Jacob is also testifying before the committee. Jacob was reportedly in the room in the days before the attack when Trump and his allies tried to convince Pence to help overturn the election results. Jacob was also in touch with Eastman, the former Trump lawyer who authored the memo instructing Pence to halt the certification of the Electoral College. Jacob, too, did not believe Pence had the authority to block the count. “There is just no way that the framers of the Constitution, who divided and authority, who separated it out, who had broken away from George III and declared him to be a tyrant, there is no way they would have put in the hands of one person the authority to determine who was going to be president of the United States.”

“The history was absolutely decisive,” Jacob continued. “Part of my discussion with Mr. Eastman was, ‘If you were right, don’t you think Al Gore might have liked to have known in 2000 that he had the authority to just declared himself president of the United States? Did you think that the Democrat lawyers just didn’t think of this very obvious quirk that he could use to do that?'”

It goes without saying that Trump was not happy Pence didn’t go along with the scheme. The committee revealed during its hearing last week that Trump told staff Pence “deserved” to be hanged as his supporters were attacking the Capitol.