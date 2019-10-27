 Former Michigan Democratic Rep. John Conyers Has Died at 90 – Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe 1332: Musicians on Musicians, Elton John & Lana Del Rey
Read Next Watch Chance the Rapper Bring 'The Big Day,' Megan Thee Stallion to 'SNL' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Politics Politics News

Former Democratic Rep. John Conyers, Longest Serving Black Congressman, Dies at 90

“I’ve been in the civil rights movement, before I was in the political movement,” the congressman once said

By

Peter Wade's Most Recent Stories

View All
John Conyers

J Scott Applewhite/AP/Shutterstock

Former House Judiciary Chairman Rep. John Conyers of Michigan, a founding member of the Congressional Black Caucus and the longest-serving black member in congressional history, died Sunday in his sleep at age 90, according to his family.

Conyers chaired the House Oversight Committee from 1989 to 1995 and was chair of the House Judiciary Committee from 2007 to 2011. He was pressured to resign after more than 50 years in the House when female staffers came forward with allegations of sexual harassment by the congressman.

Conyers began his service to his country in 1948 when he joined the Michigan National Guard and then the US Army. He was heavily involved in the Civil Rights Movement and joined the Selma, Alabama, voter registration drive in the 1960s. Four years after he was elected to Congress in 1965, he introduced the bill to make Martin Luther King’s birthday a national holiday.

Related

Steve Bannon
Steve Bannon: Pelosi is 'Winning' the Impeachment Battle
Little Feat Guitarist Paul Barrere Dead at 71

Related

Eminem poses for a portrait on September 15, 2000.
20 Insanely Great Eminem Tracks Only Hardcore Fans Know
13 Gutsiest Loretta Lynn Lyrics

“I’ve been in the civil rights movement, before I was in the political movement,” Conyers once said.

Conyers was also known as the grandfather of Medicare-for-All. He introduced the National Health Care Act or Expanded and Improved Medicare for All Act in 2003, which was designed to give all Americans access to healthcare though a single-payer, government-run system. Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-Vt.) introduced a similar bill in 2017 and has made Medicare-for-All a hotly-debated issue during the 2020 Democratic primary.

Rolling Stone spoke with Robert Weiner, who served as Conyers’ press secretary for six years on the Government Operations Committee, now known as the House Oversight Committee, in the 90s. Weiner shared a memory of the congressman shortly before the impeachment hearings of President Bill Clinton: “Conyers was sitting in his office, lights off, playing jazz — he was Mr. Music in the Congress — and he was sad because he knew he had to lead the Judiciary hearing knowing the Republicans had enough votes in the House to impeach.”

Weiner also talked about Conyers’ steadfast leadership in the party and the Congressional Black Caucus. “He was instrumental and took such pride in being a co-founder of the Congressional Black Caucus,” Weiner said. “He even put it on his stationery. And he was absolutely brilliant on progressive issues. He always spoke slowly and deliberately and had such a remarkable understanding of the issues.”

For his final three years in Congress, Conyers was known as the “dean” of the House, a title bestowed to the longest-serving member. Conyers’ son, John Conyers III, spoke with PBS’s Yamiche Alcindor about his father’s death, saying, “This is part of the cycle of life.”

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1332: Musicians on Musicians, Elton John & Lana Del Rey
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.