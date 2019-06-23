Former Rep. Joe Sestak Announces He’s Running for President

The Democratic presidential field continues to grow as former Pennsylvania congressman Joe Sestak threw his hat in the ring on Sunday.

The 67-year-old Sestak served two terms in the House, is a retired Navy admiral, and lost twice while trying to reach the Senate.

In a video on his website Sestak explained his reasons for joining the race. He spoke about his military experience and about America’s need for leadership in foreign policy.

“Our country desperately needs a president with a depth of global experience and an understanding of all the elements of our nation’s power, from our economy and our diplomacy to the power of our ideals and our military, including its limitations,” Sestak said.

Sestak spoke about the importance of putting “a brake on climate change.” And explained how his late entry was due to his daughter’s battle with brain cancer.

Unseating President Donald Trump, Sestak said, “would heal our nation’s soul by regaining the trust of Americans—all Americans—by a president who the people know will remain accountable to them alone, no matter the cost to him.”

Sestak will not be eligible to participate in next week’s Democratic debate and obviously has a ton of work ahead of him to garner attention with now 24 other candidates trying to do the same.