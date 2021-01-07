 Joe Scarborough Calls for Arrest of Trump, Drops F-Bomb on MSNBC Air - Rolling Stone
Joe Scarborough Drops F-Bomb on MSNBC, Calls for Arrest of Donald Trump After Capitol Raid

“If they are not arrested and brought to justice today, then we are no longer a nation of laws and we only tell people they can do this again,” Morning Joe host says, referring to the president and Rudy Giuliani

Joe Scarborough drops F-bomb MSNBC, calls for arrest of Trump

Steven Senne/AP Images; zz/STRF/STAR MAX/IPx/AP Images

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough called for the arrest of Donald Trump, his son Donald Trump Jr., and lawyer Rudy Giuliani for their roles in inciting the “insurrection” attempt at the Capitol Wednesday.

“Are we a nation of laws, or are we a nation of one man? Donald J. Trump called for the insurrection against the United States of America. He called for it. Rudy Giuliani called for combat justice just an hour or two before this happened. Donald Trump Jr. said ‘We are coming for you,'” Scarborough said on Thursday’s episode.

“That’s insurrection against the United States of America, and if Donald Trump Jr., Rudy Giuliani, and Donald Trump are not arrested today for insurrection and taken to jail and booked, and if the Capitol Hill police do not go through every video, and look at the face of every person that invaded our Capitol, and if they are not arrested and brought to justice today, then we are no longer a nation of laws and we only tell people they can do this again.”

Scarborough also criticized the Capitol police for allowing the pro-Trump mob to infiltrate the building, noting that the police response differed enormously from that of Black Lives Matter rallies and other protests.

“I want to know from the Capitol Hill police, what is it? Is it just white people, or is it Donald Trump supporters?” Scarborough asked. “Why do you scream at people for walking across the street three blocks away from the Capitol? Why are you known as badasses around the Capitol, but then Trump supporters come in and you open the fucking doors for them. You open doors for them, and let them breach the People’s House! What is wrong with you?”

Thursday’s episode of Morning Joe also opened with a montage of footage from the insurrection attempt, soundtracked by Johnny Cash’s rendition of Nine Inch Nails’ “Hurt”:

