 Joe Manchin and Republicans Joke About Switching Parties - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Lola Kirke Embraces Nashville and Records the Eighties Country Album of Her Dreams
Home Politics Politics News

Joe Manchin Has Worked So Hard to Kill the Democratic Agenda That He Jokes With Republicans About Switching Parties

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that the centrist from West Virginia told some GOP colleagues he’d join them if Sen. John Thune were minority leader

By

William Vaillancourt's Most Recent Stories

View All
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., arrives for a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies hearing to discuss the fiscal year 2023 budget of the Department of Justice at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, April 26, 2022. (Greg Nash/Pool Photo via AP)Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., arrives for a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies hearing to discuss the fiscal year 2023 budget of the Department of Justice at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, April 26, 2022. (Greg Nash/Pool Photo via AP)

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) arrives for a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies hearing to discuss the fiscal year 2023 budget of the Department of Justice, at the Capitol, in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, April 26, 2022.

AP

According to a forthcoming book by two New York Times reporters, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) in February 2021 told a group of three Republican senators that he would become an independent and caucus with the GOP if Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) were their leader in the Senate.

Asked about the excerpt from This Will Not Pass by Jonathan Martin and Alex Burns, Manchin on Thursday claimed his remark was being made out to be something it wasn’t. Many Republicans like to get on his case about why he continues to stay a Democrat, he said, claiming that he didn’t seriously consider switching parties. “I get that question every day. These are all my friends,” Manchin said, per The Hill, when asked if he’d go to the other side of the aisle if Thune took Sen. Mitch McConnell’s place. “John Thune is a most decent human being and a good friend of mine. But no.”

Related Stories

'Cowards and Sycophants': Don Winslow Rails Against Republicans, Talks Gangster Novel 'City on Fire'
Joe Manchin Hobnobbed With Billionaire Trump Donors at Palm Beach Fundraiser

Related Stories

nirvana mtv unplugged 15 best kurt cobain acoustic
'MTV Unplugged': The 15 Best Episodes
The Private Lives of Liza Minnelli (The Rainbow Ends Here)

Thune, one of the three Republicans at that dinner, told reporters on Thursday that Manchin made the comment in “good humor,” according to CNN.

 

“They are always kidding back and forth. They would love for me — I said, ‘Guys listen, I am who I am, I’m a West Virginia Democrat,'” Manchin added: “If people want to read into whatever conversations we have, they can read into it. But they all know who I am.”

Talk of Manchin switching parties may have been all in good fun, but it’s not surprising considering the degree to which Manchin has stymied Democrats’ push for voting rights protections, taxing the rich, and a landmark social spending bill; his allegiance to the fossil fuel industry; and the fact that billionaire Republican benefactors love him. He hobnobbed with a bunch of them last month at a Palm Beach fundraiser hosted by Trump donor Nelson Peltz.

“Joe is the most important guy in D.C. Maybe the most important guy in America today,” Peltz told CNBC last year. “I call him every week and say, ‘Joe, you’re doing great. Stay tough. Stay tough, buddy.’ He’s phenomenal.”

Manchin hasn’t formally announced whether he is running for reelection, but one attendee at that $5,000-per-plate fundraiser said the senator is planning on it. He’ll probably have a good chance of winning, too. The 12-year senator saw the largest approval rating increase — 16 percent — of any of his 99 colleagues over the past year, according to a Morning Consult survey.

In This Article: Joe Manchin, John Thune

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1363: Is MrBeast for Real? Inside the Outrageous World of YouTube’s Cash-Happy Stunt King
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.