Joe Biden: Trump ‘Should Be Impeached’

“Donald Trump has violated his oath of office, betrayed this nation, and committed impeachable acts,” said the former vice president

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a town hall meeting at the Indian Creek Nature Preserve, in Cedar Rapids, IowaElection 2020 Joe Biden, Cedar Rapids, USA - 20 Sep 2019

Democratic presidential candidate former vice president Joe Biden speaks during a town hall meeting at the Indian Creek Nature Preserve, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Charlie Neibergall/AP/Shuttersto

Joe Biden said during an event in New Hampshire on Wednesday that President Trump should be impeached.

“To preserve our constitution, our democracy, our basic integrity — he should be impeached,” Biden said of Trump. “That’s not only because of what he’s done. Whether he’s committed acts sufficient enough to warrant impeachment is obvious. We see it in his own words. We see it in the texts from State Department officials that have been made public. We see it in his pulling much of the United States government into his corrupt schemes … But we have to remember that impeachment isn’t only about what the president’s done. It’s about the threat the president poses to the nation if allowed to remain in office.”

Biden had previously tip-toed around calling for Trump’s impeachment, even as evidence mounted that Trump pressured Ukraine to investigate Biden in exchange for military aid. “Based on the material that they acknowledged today, it seems to me, it’s awful hard to avoid the conclusion that it is an impeachable offense and a violation of constitutional responsibility,” he told Jimmy Kimmel late last month. “I am confident in the ability of the House and Senate to deal with this. My job is just to go out and flat beat him.”

Biden’s explicit call for Trump’s impeachment on Wednesday comes less than a day after the White House sent an eight-page letter to congressional leaders railing against the impeachment inquiry and making it clear that the Trump administration does not plan to cooperate.

Trump responded shortly after Biden made the announcement, calling the former vice president “pathetic” on Twitter.

“Thanks for watching,” Biden responded. “Stop stonewalling the Congress. Honor your oath. Respect the Constitution. And speaking of taxpayers, I’ve released 21 years of my tax returns. You?”

This post has been updated.

