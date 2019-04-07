‘SNL’ Weekend Update Roasts Joe Biden

Saturday Night Live had a field day with the Joe Biden’s inappropriate touching allegations. After the return of former cast member Jason Sudeikis, who played Biden in the cold open sketch where he received sensitivity training, it was Weekend Update’s turn to spoof the potential 2020 Democratic presidential candidate.

Michael Che started the jokes with pointing out how Biden looked the part of a creeper, saying, “He looks one of those uncles that calls spring ‘sundress time.’”

Then Colin Jost focused on the much-maligned video Biden released earlier in the week to address the controversy. Jost pointed out that the video lacked an apology and was oddly shot, “It looks like something from premium adults-only Snapchat,” he joked.

Then came the predictable turn to President Donald Trump’s hypocrisy on the matter. “Then a pro-Trump group said Biden’s behavior is unacceptable, and should instantly disqualify him. The group’s name, Jost joked, “is Independent Republicans Of New York. or I.R.o.N.Y.”

Irony indeed.