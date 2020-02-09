Joe Biden Highlights Mayor Pete’s Lack of Experience in Clever New Ad

Joe Biden went after Pete Buttigieg in a new digital ad that cleverly mocks the inexperience of the small-city mayor while contrasting it with Biden’s breadth of experience as vice president.

The video, called “Pete’s Record,” opens with a clip of former President Barack Obama calling Joe Biden “the best vice president America’s ever had” and then moves on with the narrator saying, “let’s compare” the records of both Mayor Pete to Biden.

The ad highlights some of the heady issues that Biden had to address while vice president and then mockingly contrasted those with some of what Buttigieg faced as a mayor.

The narrator said, “When President Obama called on him, Joe Biden helped lead the passage of the Affordable Care Act, which gave healthcare to 20 million people.”

The narrator continued, “And when parkgoers called on Pete Buttigieg, he installed decorative lights under bridges, giving citizens of South Bend colorfully illuminated rivers.”

The ad goes on in its cheeky way and also includes musical changes as the comparisons are made —which adds to the humor while at the same time driving home its point.

Biden’s campaign released the video on Saturday and, according to CNN, it will be used on YouTube and Facebook, targeting voters in New Hampshire ahead of Tuesday’s primary.

Buttigieg bristled at Biden’s ad, telling reporters on Saturday, “Oh come on, man. This guy’s not Barack Obama.”

Buttigieg’s press secretary Chris Meagher responded to the ad and referenced Biden’s poor polling numbers in New Hampshire, saying, “The vice president’s decision to run this ad speaks more to where he currently stands in this race than it does about Pete’s perspective as a mayor and veteran.”

Biden basically admitted defeat in New Hampshire during this week’s debate and is looking to take some steam out of the surging Buttigieg with this ad as his campaign looks to Nevada and South Carolina later this month.

If Buttigieg and or Amy Klobuchar do well in New Hampshire and continue to peel moderate Democratic voters from Biden, expect more of the same this spot emphasizes — Biden’s executive experience.