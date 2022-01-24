 Biden Calls Peter Doocy of Fox News a 'Stupid Son of a Bitch' - Rolling Stone
Biden Calls Fox News Reporter a ‘Stupid Son of a Bitch’

Fox News’ Peter Doocy asked Biden about inflation, and the president lost his cool

President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting on efforts to lower prices for working families, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting on efforts to lower prices for working families, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting on efforts to lower prices for working families, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022.

Andrew Harnik/AP

President Biden lost his temper at the end of an event at the White House on Monday, insulting a reporter who asked him a question about inflation.

As a photo op was wrapping up in the East Room, Peter Doocy of Fox News asked Biden whether he believes “inflation is a political liability in the midterms.”

“It’s a great asset, more inflation,” Biden responded sarcastically. “What a stupid son of a bitch.”

Doocy has gotten under Biden’s skin in the past. “You always ask me the nicest questions,” he told Doocy last week. “None of them make a lot of sense to me, but fire away.”

Doocy then asked Biden why he’s “trying to pull the country so far to the left.” Biden flashed a huge grin before saying he wasn’t. “You guys have been trying to convince me I’m Bernie Sanders,” he said before leaning in close to the microphone. “I’m not. I like him. But I’m not Bernie Sanders. I’m not a socialist. I’m a mainstream Democrat, and I have been.”

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Rolling Stone about calling Doocy a “son of a bitch” on Monday.

