Biden Calls Fox News Reporter a ‘Stupid Son of a Bitch’

President Biden lost his temper at the end of an event at the White House on Monday, insulting a reporter who asked him a question about inflation.

As a photo op was wrapping up in the East Room, Peter Doocy of Fox News asked Biden whether he believes “inflation is a political liability in the midterms.”

“It’s a great asset, more inflation,” Biden responded sarcastically. “What a stupid son of a bitch.”

Biden: What a stupid son of a bitch pic.twitter.com/K8H74Vfv8m — Acyn (@Acyn) January 24, 2022

Doocy has gotten under Biden’s skin in the past. “You always ask me the nicest questions,” he told Doocy last week. “None of them make a lot of sense to me, but fire away.”

Doocy then asked Biden why he’s “trying to pull the country so far to the left.” Biden flashed a huge grin before saying he wasn’t. “You guys have been trying to convince me I’m Bernie Sanders,” he said before leaning in close to the microphone. “I’m not. I like him. But I’m not Bernie Sanders. I’m not a socialist. I’m a mainstream Democrat, and I have been.”

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Rolling Stone about calling Doocy a “son of a bitch” on Monday.