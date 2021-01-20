Watch the Inauguration of Joe Biden Right Here

On Wednesday, January 20th, Joe Biden will be sworn in as the 46th President of the United States. Although the Covid-19 pandemic means there won’t be as much pomp and circumstance, there will still be several events and celebrations throughout the day — here’s how to watch.

Coverage of the inauguration ceremony will likely begin at 10 a.m. ET, per The New York Times, although the swearing-in ceremony on the West Front of the Capitol in Washington, D.C., won’t begin until closer to noon. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be sworn in first by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor. Chief Justice John Roberts will preside over Biden’s swearing-in, which will begin at about 12 p.m. ET.

Lady Gaga will perform the national anthem at the swearing-in ceremony, while Jennifer Lopez and Garth Brooks are also set to perform. Following the swearing-in, Biden and Harris will preside over a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknowns at Arlington National Cemetery.

Instead of the traditional parade down Pennsylvania Avenue to the White House, there will be a virtual Parade Across America hosted by actor Tony Goldwyn, which will start at 3:15 p.m. ET. That event will feature performances and speakers from all 56 states and territories, plus appearances from Jon Stewart, New Radicals, Andra Day, Earth Wind and Fire, Nile Rodgers, and more.

The swearing-in ceremony and Parade Across America will be broadcast on all the major television networks, including ABC, CBS, CNN, Fox, NBC, PBS, MSNBC, and C-SPAN. It will also stream on the Biden Inaugural Committee’s website, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Twitch pages. The White House will also stream the ceremony.

Later this evening, there will be a 90-minute primetime special, Celebrating America, that will kick off at 8:30 p.m. ET. Both Biden and Harris will speak during the event, which Tom Hanks will host. The show will also boast the Foo Fighters, John Legend, Bruce Springsteen, Demi Lovato, Justin Timberlake, Kerry Washington, and more. Celebrating America will air on all the major TV channels and the Biden Inaugural Committee’s streaming pages.