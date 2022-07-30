 Joe Biden Tests Positive for 'Rebound' Covid-19, Reenters Isolation - Rolling Stone
Joe Biden Tests Positive for ‘Rebound’ Covid-19, Reenters Isolation

“This happens with a small minority of folks. I’ve got no symptoms… I’m still at work, and will be back on the road soon,” president says Saturday

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 28: U.S. President Joe Biden takes his face mask off during a meeting on the U.S. Economy with CEOs and members of his Cabinet in the South Court Auditorium of the White House on July 28, 2022 in Washington, DC. During the meeting, President Biden was given a note by an aide which indicated that Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors (CHIPS) for America Act has recieved enough yes votes in the House of Representatives to pass the legislation. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 28: U.S. President Joe Biden takes his face mask off during a meeting on the U.S. Economy with CEOs and members of his Cabinet in the South Court Auditorium of the White House on July 28, 2022 in Washington, DC. During the meeting, President Biden was given a note by an aide which indicated that Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors (CHIPS) for America Act has recieved enough yes votes in the House of Representatives to pass the legislation. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

U.S. President Joe Biden takes his face mask off during a meeting on July 28, 2022 in Washington, DC.

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Nearly 10 days after President Joe Biden first tested positive for Covid-19 — and days after he returned to action after testing negative — he has returned to isolation after experiencing a “rebound” case of the virus.

“Folks, today I tested positive for COVID again,” Biden tweeted Saturday. “This happens with a small minority of folks. I’ve got no symptoms but I am going to isolate for the safety of everyone around me. I’m still at work, and will be back on the road soon.”

White House physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor explained in a letter Saturday that Biden was among the “small percentage of patients treated with Paxlovid” to have ‘rebound’ positivity.

“After testing negative Tuesday evening, Wednesday morning, Thursday morning and Friday morning, the President tested positive late Saturday morning,” O’Connor wrote.

“The President has experience no reemergence of symptoms, and continues to feel quite well. This being the case, there is no reason to reinitiate treatment at this time, but we will obviously continue close observation.”

Biden previously praised Paxlovid, calling it a “game-changer in our fight against [variant] BA.5”

“Doc prescribed it to me when I was COVID positive,” Biden tweeted earlier this week.

“The drug reduces risk of hospitalization and death by about 90% — and you can access these pills for free at tens of thousands of local drug stores around the country.”

While no exhibiting any symptoms, Biden was put back into “strict” isolation, with only mandatory White House staff and Secret Service coming into his (socially distanced) proximity. The president’s trip Tuesday to visit a manufacturing plant in Michigan, as well as a Sunday visit to his Wilmington, Delaware home to reunite with the quarantining First Lady, were canceled, the Associated Press reported.

