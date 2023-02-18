Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter in Hospice Care

Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter is in hospice care at home, the Carter Center announced on Saturday. According to the statement, he had recently spent bouts in the hospital.

"After a series of short hospital stays, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter today decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention," The Carter Center said in a statement. "He has the full support of his family and his medical team. The Carter family asks for privacy during this time and is grateful for the concern shown by his many admirers."

While the 39th president only served one term — which was marked by the energy crisis, economic woes, and the Iran hostage crisis — his humanitarian legacy following his tenure as president has been remarkable. He won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002 and founded — alongside his wife, Rosalynn — the Carter Center; its human rights work focuses on health, peace, and educational programs. The Jimmy & Rosalynn Work Project also launched Habitat for Humanity.

In October, he celebrated his 98th birthday.