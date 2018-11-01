Rolling Stone
Jimmy Buffett Will Headline a Get Out the Vote Concert for Florida Democrats

The Chief Parrothead will perform Saturday in support of Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum and Democratic Senator Bill Nelson

Jimmy Buffett

Jimmy Buffett will perform at a Get Out the Vote concert in support of Florida Democrats Andrew Gillum and Bill Nelson.

Gustavo Caballero/South Beach Ph

In August, Jimmy Buffett performed a concert in support of Florida Democratic gubernatorial hopeful Gwen Graham, who was ultimately defeated in the primaries by Tallahassee mayor Andrew Gillum. Now the chief Parrot Head is putting his muscle behind Gillum: On Saturday, Buffett will headline a Get Out the Vote rally for Gillum and Senator Bill Nelson.

Gillum is in a heated contest against Republican gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis, while the incumbent Nelson is squaring off with Republican governor Rick Scott in the senate race.

Set for November 3rd, the free concert will find Buffett performing at the Meyer Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach, where the “Margaritaville” singer is a resident.

Buffett is one of many country and folk artists championing political candidates in the run-up to the November 6th midterms. Most famously, Willie Nelson has endorsed Texas U.S. Senate candidate Beto O’Rourke, headlining a rally for the Democrat in Austin in September. Earlier this week, Stephen Stills, Ryan Bingham, Hayes Carll and Margo Price performed in Irving, Texas, in support of O’Rourke, who is challenging Republican incumbent Ted Cruz.

Earlier this year, Jason Isbell performed a fundraiser for Democratic Tennessee U.S. Senate candidate Phil Bredesen, while Brothers Osborne and Will Hoge played gatherings for Democratic Tennessee gubernatorial candidate Karl Dean.

