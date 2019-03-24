×
Sycophant Congressman Hits the Morning News Shows, Touts Trump’s ‘Amazing Two Years’

“The people lined up on the streets cheering” the president, Rep. Jim Jordan said when asked about the Mueller report

Congressman Jim Jordan (R-OH) hit the morning news shows on Sunday to make it clear that President Donald Trump can do no wrong because some people like him. Every time Jordan was asked about the morality or just simply the right or wrong of anything Trump has been accused of doing or being involved in, like a programmed robot, Jordan spoke about the president’s popularity among his base or folks who have come out to his rallies.

Jordan visited CBS News’ Face the Nation and host Margaret Brennan tried to pin down the Trump apologist by pointing out that Jordan, who is no longer criticizing the Mueller report because there will be no further indictments. But in the past, Brennan told Jordan, you “tried to file articles of impeachment against the deputy attorney general [Rod Rosenstein] who helped put him [Mueller] in place. Sir, you have been a skeptic of this probe from the beginning.”

Jordan did not acknowledge Brennan’s statement and blathered on about the “Democrats… launching all kinds of new fishing expeditions.”

So Brennan tried again, asking Jordan, “A number of different things along the way that came to light in the course of this investigation, not disclosing to primary voters that the president was seeking business deals in Russia. Do those things morally sit right with you?”

Jordan answered with a list of Trump’s accomplishments over the past two years prompting Brennan to say, “You’re diverting.” Jordan replied, “No, I’m telling you the truth. I was with the president last Wednesday right here in Ohio, and I saw the response he got from citizens in our district. The people lined up on the streets cheering him.”

Jordan also brought his act to ABC News’ This Week with George Stephanopoulos and did much of the same:

But what else would we expect from the man who is accused of covering up sexual abuse that took place on the Ohio State wrestling team when Jordan was an assistant coach?

