GOP Rep. Jim Jordan’s Attempt to Defend Trump Goes Down in Flames

While discussing President Donald Trump’s most recent controversy, Ukraine, staunch ally of the president, Republican congressman Jim Jordan, was challenged by CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday. Tapper used both facts and Jordan’s own issues while confronting him about “throwing out wild allegations against people,” which the congressman continues to do to deflect attention away from Trump’s troubles.

“I think that you came here and leveled a bunch of accusations and allegations about Hunter Biden,” Tapper said of the widely debunked story that supposedly connects the former vice president’s son to wrongdoing in Ukraine.

Jordan then went after Tapper, claiming that he’s going out of his way to defend Biden’s son, saying, “It’s amazing the gymnastics you guys will go through to defend what…”

But Tapper interjected: “Sir, it’s not gymnastics. It’s facts. And then Tapper alluded to accusations that the congressman turned a blind eye to sexual abuse while he was a coach at Ohio State University, saying, “And I would think somebody who’s been accused of things in the last year or two would be more sensitive about throwing out wild allegations against people.”

Jake Tapper calls out Jim Jordan: "Sir, it's not gymnastics, it's facts. And I would think that somebody who's been accused of things in the last year or two, would be more sensitive about throwing out wild allegations about people." 🔥pic.twitter.com/kmJ4VYR6j7 — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) September 29, 2019

Jordan is a filibuster machine. His rapid-fire speaking dominates and drowns out most dissenting voices during both congressional hearings and television interviews. But Tapper was able to cut through Jordan’s consistent obfuscating with direct no-nonsense fact checking, while at the same time exposing the congressman’s blatant hypocrisy.