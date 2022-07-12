 Dear Jill Biden: Latino Culture Is More Than Tacos and Bodegas - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next RS Recommends: The Best Camera Deals for Beginners and Professional Photographers
Home Politics Politics News

Someone Please Tell Jill Biden Latino Culture Isn’t Just About Tacos and Bodegas

“Our heritage as Latinos is shaped by a variety of diasporas, cultures and food traditions, and should not be reduced to a stereotype,” the National Association of Hispanic Journalists said in response to the first lady’s comments

By

Senior News Editor

Kat Bouza's Most Recent Stories

View All
Someone Please Tell Jill Biden Latino Culture Isn't Just About Tacos and BodegasSomeone Please Tell Jill Biden Latino Culture Isn't Just About Tacos and Bodegas

First Lady Jill Biden speaks at an event to celebrate Pride Month in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Washington.

Patrick Semansky/AP

First Lady Jill Biden drew flak Monday after giving a speech in which she distilled the diversity of American Latino and Hispanic communities down to breakfast tacos and bodegas.

The comments while Biden was giving a speech at the annual conference for UnidosUS, which bills itself as the nation’s largest Latino civil rights and advocacy organization. Biden introduced the poorly planned metaphor in an misguided attempt to highlight the many nuances of Latino culture, saying that “the diversity of this community — as distinct as the bodegas of the Bronx, as beautiful as the blossoms of Miami, and as unique as the breakfast tacos here in San Antonio — is your strength.” While Biden’s comments drew some applause, audible groans could also be heard from the audience. (We’ll give the New Yorkers a moment to cringe extra hard at Biden’s overly accented and completely incorrect pronunciation of “bodega.”)

Related Stories

Joe Biden Calls Lindsey Graham a 'Disappointment,' Talks Working With Republicans on 'Colbert'
Joe Biden Tests Negative for Coronavirus

Related Stories

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: (L-R) Shakira and Jennifer Lopez perform onstage during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Every Super Bowl Halftime Show, Ranked From Worst to Best
Risky Business: Every Tom Cruise Film, Ranked - Updated

Intentional or not, the First Lady’s reduction of Latinos — an extremely racially and culturally diverse group that comprises nearly 20% of the total U.S. population, according to 2020 census data — and Latin American culture to “things white people recognize” gives off major “Donald Trump talking about taco salad on Cinco de Mayo” vibes. (As a Cuban-American, this journalist is befuddled, but somewhat thankful, Biden decided to shoehorn Miami’s Latino community into a comment about flowers instead of a tired, predictable reference to Cuban sandwiches.) Recognizing the multitude of Hispanic and Latino communities that exist in the U.S. is one thing, but to fall back on reducing the Latino identity to food — especially a dish that was birthed primarily by Mexican American diaspora and holds no other connection to any other Latino group — is yet another way in which Latino culture is routinely stereotyped and misunderstood by Americans.

Biden’s comments were immediately seized upon by right-wingers and Latinos alike. The National Association of Hispanic Journalists, a professional organization for Hispanics and Latinos working in news media, immediately seized upon Biden’s tone-deaf remarks, issuing a statement on Twitter. “Using breakfast tacos to try to demonstrate the uniqueness of Latinos in San Antonio demonstrates a lack of cultural knowledge and sensitivity to the diversity of Latinos in the region,” the organization wrote. “We are not tacos. Our heritage as Latinos is shaped by a variety of diasporas, cultures and food traditions, and should not be reduced to a stereotype.”

Navigating how to approach Hispanic and Latino voters is a challenge for both Democrats and Republicans — especially as American-born Latinos tend to support more liberal causes than those of their parents, a 2013 study by Pew Research found. As reported by The Hill, a recent Quinnipiac University poll found 26 percent of Hispanic voters surveyed approved of President Biden’s job performance — the lowest mark of any demographic group.

Dr. Biden, a bit of advice: It’s probably a good idea run your speeches by a Latino staffer next time.

In This Article: Jill Biden, Latinos

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1364: Megan Thee Stallion Will Not Back Down
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.