 Jill Biden Apologizes for Comparing Latinos to Bodegas and Tacos - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next RS Recommends: Roombas Rarely Go On Sale But Its Top-Rated Robot Vacuum is $120 Off
Home Politics Politics News

Jill Biden Apologizes for Comparing Latinos to Bodegas and Breakfast Tacos

FLOTUS simply wanted to convey “pure admiration and love for the Latino community,” according to an apology shared by her press secretary

By

Tomás Mier's Most Recent Stories

View All
DULLES, VA - MAY 25: (L-R) U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy looks on as First Lady Jill Biden speaks as a FedEx cargo plane delivers baby formula at Dulles International Airport on May 25, 2022 in Dulles, Virginia. More than 100 pallets of infant formula traveled from Ramstein Air Base in Germany to Washington Dulles International Airport. The mission is being executed to address an infant formula shortage caused by the closure of the largest U.S. formula manufacturing plant due to safety and contamination issues. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)DULLES, VA - MAY 25: (L-R) U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy looks on as First Lady Jill Biden speaks as a FedEx cargo plane delivers baby formula at Dulles International Airport on May 25, 2022 in Dulles, Virginia. More than 100 pallets of infant formula traveled from Ramstein Air Base in Germany to Washington Dulles International Airport. The mission is being executed to address an infant formula shortage caused by the closure of the largest U.S. formula manufacturing plant due to safety and contamination issues. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

First Lady Jill Biden speaks as a FedEx cargo plane delivers baby formula at Dulles International Airport on May 25, 2022 in Dulles, Virginia.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

See, Jill Biden, sí se puede say sorry! The First Lady got dragged on social media after she compared the diversity of Latino people in the U.S. to breakfast tacos and bodegas. But now, she’s apologizing.

On Monday, Biden gave a speech at UnidosUS’ annual conference and attempted to highlight the diversity of the Latinx community by saying it is “as distinct as the bodegas of the Bronx, as beautiful as the blossoms of Miami, and as unique as the breakfast tacos here in San Antonio.” (She mispronounced the word bodegas, too.)

She later added, “It’s when you speak with one voice—unidos—that you find your power.”

In a short tweet from her press secretary, FLOTUS apologized for her remarks on Tuesday. “The First Lady apologizes that her words conveyed anything but pure admiration and love for the Latino community,” wrote Michael LaRosa on Twitter.

Related Stories

Someone Please Tell Jill Biden Latino Culture Isn't Just About Tacos and Bodegas
Joe Biden Calls Lindsey Graham a 'Disappointment,' Talks Working With Republicans on 'Colbert'

Related Stories

R_09165_RCJennifer Hudson stars as Aretha Franklin and Mary J. Blige as Dinah Washington inRESPECT A Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures filmPhoto credit: Quantrell D. Colbert
How True Is 'Respect'? Fact-Checking the Aretha Franklin Biopic
The Private Lives of Liza Minnelli (The Rainbow Ends Here)

Biden’s statement received condemnation from Latinx organizations, including the National Association of Hispanic Journalists, which wrote, “Using breakfast tacos to try to demonstrate the uniqueness of Latinos in San Antonio demonstrates a lack of cultural knowledge and sensitivity to the diversity of Latinos in the region. We are not tacos. Our heritage as Latinos is shaped by a variety of diasporas, cultures and food traditions, and should not be reduced to a stereotype.”

And, of course, Republicans had a field day coming for Biden, with Senator Rafael Edward Cruz, best known for his self-anglicized moniker “Ted,” writing, “Personally, I’m a chorizo, egg & cheese.”

Meanwhile, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who has done little to nothing to protect Texans from mass shootings following the massacre of 21 people at a Uvalde school, wrote, “Breakfast tacos? This is why Texas Hispanics are turning away from the Democratic party.”

Some tweeters were drawn back to that one time Biden couldn’t say “Sí se puede” or “Yes we can” in Spanish, pronouncing it instead as, “Sí se pwodway!” Can someone add a Latino to her speechwriting team, please?

In This Article: Jill Biden, Latinos

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1364: Megan Thee Stallion Will Not Back Down
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.