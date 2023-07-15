Watch: RFK Jr. Claims Covid ‘Ethnically Targeted’ — Says Jewish and Chinese People Most Immune

Jewish organizations are condemning Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s latest conspiracy theory that claimed that Covid-19 “ethnically targeted” certain races while others — specifically Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese — were “most immune” to the disease.

In video published by the New York Post of the anti-vax Democratic presidential candidate’s press event at a Manhattan restaurant, Kennedy Jr. argued that “COVID-19 attacks certain races disproportionately. COVID-19 is targeted to attack Caucasians and black people. The people who are most immune are Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese.”

The Anti-Defamation League said of the remarks in a statement, “The claim that COVID-19 was a bioweapon created by the Chinese or Jews to attack Caucasians and black people is deeply offensive and feeds into sinophobic and anti-semitic conspiracy theories about COVID-19 that we have seen evolve over the last three years.”

StopAntisemitism added of the claims, “We have no words for this man’s lunacy.”

“This is crazy,” the Zionist Organization of America’s Morton Klein told the NY Post of RFK Jr.’s comments. “It makes no sense that they would do that. I read everything. I was totally against the vaccine… I wanted to convince myself it was correct not to take it. I have never seen anything like this.”

As noted by the Jerusalem Post, an Oxford University study found that one in five British citizens believed that the Covid-19 pandemic was engineered by the Jews for financial gain. JPost also pointed out that, factually, RFK Jr.’s claims were untrue, according to a study by the Office for National Statistics that found Jews had a higher mortality rate from COVID-19 in the United Kingdom compared to other ethnic groups.

Last year, Kennedy Jr. compared vaccine mandates to the Holocaust. "Even in Hitler's Germany, you could cross the Alps into Switzerland, you could hide in the attic like Anne Frank did," Kennedy Jr. said at a Jan. 2022 rally in Washington, D.C.; he later apologized for the comment, "My intention was to use examples of past barbarism to show the perils from new technologies of control. To the extent my remarks caused hurt, I am truly and deeply sorry."

In a tweet Saturday following the publication of his Covid-19 comments, Kennedy Jr. said that — despite there being video of his comments — “I have never, ever suggested that the COVID-19 virus was targeted to spare Jews.”

He continued, “I do not believe and never implied that the ethnic effect was deliberately engineered.”