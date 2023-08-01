×
Fox News Host Calls Trump Indictment ‘Political War Crimes,’ Compares It to ‘Nuclear Bomb’

Fox News flew into spin mode as the former president was handed a historic third criminal indictment
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 17: Host Jesse Watters as "Jesse Watters Primetime" Debuts On Fox News at Fox News Channel Studios on July 17, 2023 in New York City. "Jesse Watters Primetime" takes over Tucker Carlson's former time slot on the Fox News Channel. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)
Host Jesse Watters on 'Jesse Watters Primetime' on July 17, 2023 in New York City. Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

On Tuesday, minutes after Donald Trump announced on Truth Social that he was to be indicted for a third time, Fox News took on the role of spin room on behalf of the former president. 

As panelists on The Five reacted to the announcement, Jesse Watters gave a gut check analysis that compared the criminal cases against the former president to… “15 dozen” atomic bombs. 

“Not everyone believes Jan. 6 was Hiroshima!” Watters declared on camera, “Not everybody believes that!” 

“No one believes that,” his co-host Jessica Tarlov countered. 

A grand jury empaneled by Special Counsel Jack Smith indicted Trump regarding his role in efforts to overturn the 2020 election and the Jan. 6 Capitol attack. The former president was charged with four criminal counts: conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.

Smith has already charged Trump in connection with his separate investigation of the former president’s unlawful hoarding of classified documents. 

In response to the new charges, the Trump campaign released a statement calling Smith’s investigation “election interference.” 

“The lawlessness of these persecutions of President Trump and his supporters is reminiscent of Nazi Germany in the 1930s, the former Soviet Union, and other authoritarian, dictatorial regimes,” the campaign wrote. 

