Are you sitting down? You might want to sit down for this one.

Remember how Jerry Falwell Jr. and his wife befriended a Miami Beach pool boy named Giancarlo Grand when he was 21 years old, invited him to travel with them on several occasions, and gave him nearly $2 million to finance a business venture?

Well, it seems as if that relationship wasn’t entirely platonic.

According to a statement Falwell provided to the Washington Examiner, the disgraced Liberty University president’s recent erratic behavior — including posting to Instagram a photo of himself with his pants unzipped and his arm around his wife’s assistant — is the result of the mental trauma sustained from his wife’s “inappropriate personal relationship” with Granda.

Falwell claims he was “not involved” in the sexual affair, which caused him to lose 80 pounds and take on “pain and stress” that he’s now addressing. Quoting the Bible multiple times, Falwell writes that he has forgiven both his wife and Granda, whom he casts as someone who victimized the Falwells. “We believe that he may have targeted other successful women in similar ways,” Falwell writes.

Again, Granda was only 21 when the Falwells befriended him in Miami Beach.

Following the affair, Falwell alleges that Granda attempted to blackmail him into giving him money, or else he would reveal the nature of the relationship publicly. Falwell says he was advised by his lawyer to remain engaged with Granda rather than breaking off contact, and that the ordeal has been “like a roller coaster.” But in recent months Granda’s behavior has become so aggressive, Falwell claims, that he had no other choice to go public. The dubious implication here is that Granda, not Falwell’s Instagram post and subsequent decision to step down as Liberty University’s president, is what prompted this statement.

The Falwells met Granda in 2012, after which the “ambitious young man,” as Falwell describes him in the statement released Monday, began traveling with the couple. The Falwells later gave Granda $1.8 million to open up a hostel in Miami Beach, despite Granda having no prior business experience. Politico would later call the hostel a “cesspool of vice.” A lawsuit followed. It was a mess, especially for a Christian leader who presides over the nation’s largest evangelical university.

Or he presided over it until earlier this month, when the Liberty University announced that it had been “mutually agreed that it would be good for him to take an indefinite leave of absence.” The decision came days after Falwell posted a series of “vacation shots” to Instagram, including one in which he had his arm around the waist of his wife’s pregnant assistant, and a drink in his other hand (Falwell claimed it was “black water” and only “a prop”). Both of their pants were unzipped. The post was quickly deleted.