“Yeah, it was weird,” Falwell told a local radio station. “She’s pregnant. She couldn’t get her pants zipped and I was like trying to like … I had on a pair of jeans I haven’t worn in a long time and couldn’t get zipped either. So, I just put my belly out like hers. She’s my wife’s assistant, she’s a sweetheart. I should have never put it up and embarrassed her. I’ve apologized to everybody. I promised my kids I will try to be a good boy from here on out.”

Falwell did not directly address the Instagram photo in the statement provided to the Washington Examiner, only alluding to mental health issues brought upon by his wife’s affair. “The trauma of this experience has brought us to a very challenging point in our lives, but we are strong, our faith in Christ is greater than ever, and with His help and with those in the community who we love and who appreciate the impact of forgiveness, we will get through this,” he concluded. “We ask for your prayers and support.”