Rolling Stone

Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1318: August 1st, 2018
Read Next See Rachel Wammack Survey 'Damage' in New Video Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Politics Politics News

Is Jeff Flake Finally Taking Action Against Trump?

The senator’s trip to Zimbabwe might be the most significant step in Republican opposition to President Trump

By

Reporter

Ryan Bort's Most Recent Stories

View All
US President Donald Trump speaks during a lunch meeting with Republican members of the Senate, including US Senator Jeff Flake (R), Republican of Arizona, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC, December 5, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / SAUL LOEB (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

President Trump and Sen. Jeff Flake.

Saul Leob/AFP/Getty Images

Few Senate Republicans have been as critical of President Trump as Jeff Flake. This isn’t saying much, but the outgoing Arizona lawmaker has spoken out against the president on several issues, from his trade war, to his attacks on the media, to his “shameful” press conference alongside Russia’s Vladimir Putin. Flake’s many protestations have become something of a running joke, however, as he has largely towed the party line whenever it comes time to cast his vote on the Senate floor. Now, the most significant action Flake has taken to back up his anti-Trump rhetoric may be taking no action at all. As the Senate gears up for what was supposed to be a busy month of confirming the president’s judicial nominees, Flake has taken off for Zimbabwe.

The Senate normally takes a recess in August, but this year, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell decided to keep lawmakers around to confirm as manyconservative judicial nominees as possible, likely out of a fear Republicans could be without their majority after November’s midterms. Flake took off for Africa anyway, and because he’s on the Senate Judiciary Committee, none of the nominees who have yet to pass through the committee can be confirmed until he gets back. As James Hasson points out on Twitter, this could also keep Vice President Mike Pence from campaigning for Republican candidates, as he’ll need to stay in Washington, D.C., to break the 49-49 tie on nominees who have already passed through the committee and are simply awaiting a floor vote.

As Hasson continues to note, it’s unclear whether Flake is doing this intentionally, or whether he just really wanted to take in Zimbabwe’s electoral process. Either way, he’s not around to vote. Flake’s office has not responded to request for comment as of this writing.

This isn’t the first time Flake has stonewalled the confirmation process. As American manufacturers began to suffer as a result of tariffs Trump imposed on foreign steel and aluminum, Flake announced he was refusing to confirm judicial nominees until the Senate could vote on an amendment to curtail Trump’s power to impose tariffs. A few weeks later, the Senate voted on a non-binding, largely symbolic measure that required the government funding bill to include language that gives Congress a role when tariffs are implemented for national security reasons. Flake immediately dropped his opposition and the judiciary committee quickly confirmed two of Trump’s circuit court judges. The tariffs, meanwhile, are still very much in effect, and continue to cost Americans jobs.

Flake will reportedly be absent for most of August, but he will be back in time to confirm the biggest judicial nominee of them all, Brett Kavanaugh, whom Trump picked to fill Justice Anthony Kennedy’s vacant Supreme Court seat earlier this month. Flake won’t likely oppose Kavanaugh, which means two other Republicans would need to vote against him to block the nomination. Senators Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine were thought to be the best candidates to turn against the party out of fear that Kavanaugh could vote to overturn Roe v. Wade, but they haven’t exactly been critical of his qualifications thus far. Libertarian Senator Rand Paul expressed reservations, but, as expected, has come around, tweeting on Monday that he will vote to confirm Kavanaugh.

The best chance Democrats have to prevent the Supreme Court from moving dangerously far to the right is somehow delaying the vote to confirm Kavanaugh until after the midterms in November. Either that, or hope Flake returns to the United States a changed man.

Related

This May Be the Most Bizarre 2018 Campaign Ad Yet
The Enduring Power of Trayvon Martin

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1318: August 1st, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad