Jan. 6 Rioter Handed 14 Years for Attacking Officer, Longest Sentence Yet

A man who attacked police officers at the U.S. Capitol with pepper spray and a chair was sentenced to more than 14 years in prison, the longest sentence handed down to anyone convicted in relation with the Jan. 6 riot, according to AP.

The man, Peter Schwartz, 49, was sentenced at a hearing in Federal District Court in Washington on Friday, and joins a growing list of rioters receiving stiff sentences for assaulting police officers during the insurrection.

Previously, the most severe sentence had been given to Thomas Webster, a retired New York City police officer. Webster received a 10-year prison term for swing a flagpole at a Capitol police officer before attacking the officer and pulling off his gas mask.

Prosecutors had asked Judge Amit P. Mehta to sentence Schwartz — who was armed with a wooden tire knocker when he and his then-wife, Shelly Stallings, stormed the Capitol — to 24 years and 6 months. While Judge Mehta chose a lesser sentence, he said that his decision to issue 170 months was based on Schwartz’s lack of remorse for his actions and his long criminal history — 38 prior convictions with at least 11 involving violence or threats of violence.

“You can go on these podcasts and claim to be a victim of a political prosecution,” Judge Mehta said. “You are not a political prisoner. You’re not somebody who is standing up to injustice. … It’s up to you whether you want to take responsibility for your actions.”

Schwartz, a welder from Uniontown, Pennsylvania, said he regretted the attack on the Capitol.

"I do sincerely regret the damage that January 6th has done to so many people and their lives," said Schwartz before being sentence.

“I appreciate what you said,” Judge Mehta replied. “But I don’t believe it.”

Nearly 450 of the more than 1,000 people have been charged with federal crimes in connection to the Jan. 6 riots, per AP, with over half handed terms of imprisonment.