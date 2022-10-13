Watch Pelosi Plead for Help, Plus 6 Other Big Moments from the Jan. 6 Committee’s Last Hearing

The Jan. 6 committee wrapped up what appears to be its final hearing in dramatic fashion by voting unanimously to subpoena former President Donald Trump for documents and testimony.

The vote came shortly after the panel played video of something far more dramatic: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, and other lawmakers trying to secure help as the mob of Trump supporters breached the Capitol. “I don’t know if you have been approached about the Virginia National Guard,” Pelosi said on a phone call to Virginia Governor Ralph Northam, “but I still think you probably need the OK of the federal government to come into another jurisdiction?”

“Oh my gosh,” Pelosi says while still on the phone with Northam. “They’re just breaking windows. They said someone was shot. It’s just horrendous, and all at the instigation of the president of the United States.”

Jan. 6 Committee plays previously unseen footage of lawmakers real time reactions to the attack on the Capitol pic.twitter.com/BMGqEBEk5e — nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) October 13, 2022

The video and subsequent vote to subpoena Trump concluded a hearing filled with damning revelations about Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election, culminating with the deadly riot at the Capitol. The committee laid out how Trump and allies like Steve Bannon plotted to contest the election before he even lost, played video of Roger Stone saying “fuck the voting, get to the violence,” displayed a text message of a Secret Service tip about how the Proud Boys planned to “literally kill people” on Jan. 6, and more.

John Bresnahan of Punchbowl News reported after the hearing concluded that the committee is expected to issue the Trump subpoena next week.