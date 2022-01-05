A Guide to the Right’s Unhinged Conspiracy Theories about Jan. 6

The surface-level facts of what happened on Jan. 6, 2021 are not very complicated. Trump hosted a well-attended rally in Washington, D.C. to stoke anger over Congress certifying the results of the previous November’s election. After weeks of telling his supporters that the election had been stolen, he gave a speech near the White House where he told his supporters to “fight like hell” and said he expected them to head to the Capitol. Some of them did, and some of them were already there, and together the two groups coalesced into a mob that broke into the building, resulting in five deaths and dozens of injuries.

In realty, this is all indisputable, but the American right-wing has been, at best, distantly orbiting reality for a while now, and over the past year conservative media, politicians, and everyday Americans have methodically constructed an alternate history of what happened on Jan. 6, one in which a deadly attempt to overthrow American democracy either wasn’t that big of a deal, or it was a big deal but it was perpetrated by a combination of left-wing activists, federal law enforcement, and Democratic politicians — anyone but Trump and his supporters, really.

These alternative facts, to borrow a phrase from the early days of the Trump administration, are immutable in the eyes of their adherents. The lack of evidence supporting them is entirely irrelevant. In a way, it’s the whole point, allowing believers to transmute “what happened” as they see fit, tailoring it to elude any inconvenient actual facts that may arise. As long as they keep their claims vague and difficult to disprove unequivocally — can we ever be totally sure absolutely nothing untoward took place during the 2020 election? — they’re as good as facts. Authenticating details can be added or discarded as necessary.

“Conspiracy theories are powerful because they introduce premises that prevent evidence-based falsification,” Dolores Albarracín, a University of Pennsylvania psychologist who studies conspiracy theories, tells Rolling Stone. “For a realistic style of thinking, if there is no evidence for a belief, the lack of evidence invalidates the belief. Conspiracy theories undermine this logic and make it so that lack of evidence or evidence to the contrary proves the belief.”

Here are some of the most dangerous beliefs that have calcified under this premise in the year since the attack on the Capitol.

Antifa was to blame

The pictures, video, and testimony from defendants arrested for breaking into the Capitol don’t lie: The mob was made up almost entirely of Trump supporters. The idea that members of antifa infiltrated the crowd to start causing mayhem was pushed early on by a right-wing media apparatus desperate to deflect blame from the president and his supporters.

Fox News host Laura Ingraham did it on the day of the riot, suggesting that “antifa supporters” may have been responsible for the violence. Brian Kilmeade of Fox & Friends also expressed disbelief that Trump supporters were behind the violence. “I do not know Trump supporters that have ever demonstrated violence that I know of in a big situation,” he said on Jan. 6.

The House committee investigating the attack revealed in December that both Ingraham and Kilmeade the same day texted Chief of Staff Mark Meadows urging him to get the president to call off the violence. The text, along with a similar pleas from Sean Hannity, imply that Trump would have been able to influence the violent mob. This certainly wouldn’t have been the case if the violent mob were, in fact, made up of members of antifa.

Republican politicians pushed the unfounded claim, too. Rep. Matt Gaetz took to the House floor on the morning of Jan. 7 to claim that some of the people who breached the Capitol “were members of the violent terrorist group antifa.” He cited a

Nevertheless, the baseless idea that the Trump supporters vandalizing the Capitol and attacking law enforcement weren’t really Trump supporters slowly festered into orthodoxy among conservatives, and a go-to defense from members of the MAGA movement asked how they can possibly what happened on Jan. 6. He cited a since debunked and corrected Washington Times article, noting that he didn’t know “if the reports are true.” He made the claim anyway, as did Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.), who tweeted on Jan. 6 that the riot “has all the hallmarks of Antifa provocation.” Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.) told Lou Dobbs that “there is some indication that fascist antifa elements were involved, that they embedded themselves in the Trump protests.” Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.) later said that “fake Trump protesters” were responsible for the violence.

The list goes on, and despite a total lack of evidence, the belief that left-wing agitators were responsible for the attack became orthodoxy among Trump supporters, and a go-to defense for anyone trying to defend Trump or Republicans in the wake of the insurrection.

The insurrection was peaceful

It’s hard to parse how a siege that left five dead and dozens upon dozens of law enforcement officers injured could be framed as a peaceful protest, but it was.

It started immediately, too. Fox News anchors were tripping over themselves to describe the in-progress riot as peaceful. “It’s not like it’s a siege, it doesn’t seem. It seems like they are protesting,” said Bret Baier, one of the network’s relatively respectable news anchors. Another one, Martha MacCallum, said the riot “remains peaceful,” adding that it was a “huge victory” for the protesters. Griff Jenkins, who was on the scene, echoed this sentiment. “It has been peaceful, everything we have seen so far has been nothing but peaceful, but they are definitely fired up,” he said. “The chants I heard the most today was, ‘Fight for Trump.’ That is what many feel they are doing here, protesting, we will see where the day goes.”