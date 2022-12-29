fbpixel
Jan. 6 Committee

Jan. 6 Committee Drops Trump Subpoena as Time Runs Out

As the committee investigating the 2021 Capitol riot wraps up, lawmakers ran out of time to obtain Trump's records
Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport November 5, 2022 in Latrobe, Pennsylvania. Win McNamee/Getty Images

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack withdrew the subpoena it issued to former President Donald Trump, as the probe wraps up and Republicans are set to take control of the chamber in January.

“In light of the imminent end of our investigation, the Select Committee can no longer pursue the specific information covered by the subpoena,” Bennie Thompson, Mississippi Democrat and the chairman of the committee, stated in a letter to Trump’s attorney on Wednesday, CNN reports.

“Therefore, through this letter, I hereby formally withdraw the subpoena issued to former President Trump, and notify you that he is no longer obligated to comply or produce records in response to said subpoena,” Thompson continued.

In October, the committee subpoenaed Trump for documents related to the investigation including phone records from Jan. 6; communications with members of Congress from Dec. 18 to Jan. 6 pertaining to the 2020 election; and any communications with several of the figures central to the effort to overturn the election, including Roger Stone, Michael Flynn, Rudy Giuliani, Steve Bannon, and others.

In response, the former president sued the Jan. 6 Select Committee in an attempt to block the subpoena. As the committee is set to dissolve upon the new Congress taking office on Jan. 3, lawmakers ran out of time to obtain Trump’s records. The panel also also pulled back its subpoenas for other witnesses.

