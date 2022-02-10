The White House Reportedly Didn’t Log Some of Trump’s Jan. 6 Calls — for Some Strange Reason

The Jan. 6 committee has been closely scrutinizing former President Trump’s communications on the day of the attack on the Capitol. Investigators seem to have discovered more than the White House wanted to document.

The New York Times reported on Thursday that the panel has found gaps in the White House call logs from last Jan. 6, and that phone records are absent during periods when the committee knows Trump was on the phone.

The committee’s effort to piece together a record of Trump’s conversations during the riot was always going to be difficult, the Times notes, because of the former president’s habit of using personal cell phones.

Trump has for years been railing against Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server to conduct official business.

The committee has established that Trump spoke to several figures in this circle on Jan. 6, including Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), who admitted last summer he spoke to Trump on the day of the riot. CNN reported earlier this month that call logs obtained by the committee reveal that Trump spoke to Jordan for 10 minutes that morning, but other calls the committee knows Trump made do not show up in the logs. The committee has also subpoenaed the phone records of several Trump allies and organizers of the rally that preceded the attack on the Capitol.

Trump’s disregard for preserving official records has come into focus as of late. The National Archives said earlier this week that it retrieved boxes of White House records from Mar-a-Lago, including potentially confidential material. Trump stealing off with the records could constitute a violation of the Presidential Records Act.

It gets worse. Some of the documents the Jan. 6 committee received from the Archives reportedly had been torn up and taped back together. The Washington Post reported over the weekend on Trump’s longtime habit of tearing up documents, which persisted into the later stages of his presidency despite aides telling him to stop. Axios reported Thursday morning that in her new book Confidence Man, Maggie Haberman writes that Trump periodically clogged the toilet in the White House residence after trying to flush torn-up printer paper.