Jan. 6 Committee to Vote on Recommending Criminal Charges for Trump

The House Jan. 6 committee will vote on whether to make a recommendation to the Department of Justice to file criminal charges against former President Donald Trump, according to a report from Politico.

Sources indicated to Politico that the committee is expected to evaluate a series of recommendations to the DOJ, including charges against Trump for violations of “18 U.S.C. 2383 Insurrection; 18 U.S.C. 1512(c) obstruction of an official proceeding; and 18 U.S.C. 371 Conspiracy to defraud the United States government.”

The final date of the vote is not yet clear. But the committee will hold a business meeting at 1:00 p.m. next Monday, and is expected to release its final report next Wednesday.

The committee’s move to finalize its recommendations has been expected, although it wasn’t clear if they were considering asking for the former president to be charged. Throughout the investigation, witnesses have established the extent to which theTrump fomented the violent riot at the capitol on Jan. 6., and in November the committee announced it believed there was sufficient evidence in order to make a criminal referral against Trump.

The committee faces an uncertain future following the loss of Democrat control of the House in the November midterm elections, and members and staffers have told Rolling Stone that they are preparing for a prolonged revenge campaign once Republicans take control of the chamber.

Trump and his family run company The Trump Organization, are currently embroiled in a series of criminal probes. The Trump Organization was found guilty of criminal tax fraud earlier this month, and it seems that for Trumps, the hits just keep on coming.