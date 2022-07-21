‘Total Hoes and Thots’: Ex-Trump Aide Rails Against Jan. 6 Committee in Unhinged Rant

Days after meeting with the Jan. 6 House committee, a former Trump administration aide published a bizarre, sexist and homophobic tirade on Telegram where he attacks the ongoing investigation and the committee’s star witnesses, calling the operation “anti-white.”

In the rambling 27-minute recording, Garrett Ziegler, who served as an aide to ex-trade adviser Peter Navarro, accuses the politicians leading the Jan. 6 investigation of being “Bolsheviks” who “hate the American founders and most white people.” (The committee, it’s worth noting, is headed up by Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), who is Black.) “This is a Bolshevistic anti-white campaign. If you can’t see that, your eyes are freaking closed,” Ziegler says. “I am the least racist person that many of you have ever met, by the way. I have no bigotry. I just try to see the world for where it is.”

Ziegler also takes aim at Cassidy Hutchinson and Alyssa Farah — two female former White House aides who’ve openly spoken out against the Trump administration and its actions, drawing ire from right-wing pundits and Trump loyalists. Farah, a former communications director, is attempting a pivot to journalism, while Hutchinson’s bombshell public testimony to the Jan. 6 committee revealed the numerous failures and acts of hubris exhibited by Trump and his team leading up to and during the Capitol insurrection. Claiming he has “no sort of army to hit back” at claims revealed during the committee hearings, Ziegler launches into a misogynistic sidebar against his former colleagues. “The other young people in the White House are total hoes and thots like Cassidy Hutchinson and this Alyssa Farah hoebag, who are just terrible. I mean, they have no clue what they’re saying.”

Garrett Ziegler, a former Trump WH aide, lost his mind after his interview with the @January6thCmte yesterday. He accused the committee of being “anti-white” and referred to his female colleagues who spoke out against Trump as “thots and hoes.” pic.twitter.com/S7wOdH3tY1 — The Republican Accountability Project (@AccountableGOP) July 20, 2022

During the Telegram recording, Ziegler also denies claims that he is a “fame fag” for speaking out against the committee and his witness questioning.

According to The New York Times, the former White House aide famously brokered the now-infamous Dec. 18, 2020 Oval Office meeting between Trump and several controversial conservative figures — including former national security adviser Michael Flynn and lawyer Sidney Powell — designed to convince the president to order the seizure of voting machines in hopes of overturning 2020 election results. Ziegler’s former boss Navarro, meanwhile, was recently arrested for contempt of Congress for refusing to cooperate with the Jan. 6 committee.