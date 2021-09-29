Jan. 6 Investigation Subpoenas 11 Behind Pre-Riot Rally

The House Select committee charged with investigating the events of January 6th has subpoenaed eight women and three men who helped coordinate the rally and march that preceded the Capitol attack.

Last week, the House subcommittee issued its first round of high-profile subpoenas to members of Trump’s inner circle: former chief of staff Mark Meadows, former top White House strategist Steve Bannon, former Trump deputy chief of staff and director of social media Dan Scavino, and former Pentagon official Kash Patel.

The latest round of subpoenas takes a different tack: focusing closely on the individuals who helped organize the rally on the Ellipse, where former President Trump addressed his supporters, and directed them “to walk down… to the Capitol” and “cheer on our brave senators and congressmen and women.”

The targets of the subpoenas include Amy Kremer and her daughter Kylie Jane Kremer, Caroline Wren, Cynthia Lee Chafian, Hannah Salem Stone, Justin Caporale, Katrina Pierson, Lyndon Brentnall, Maggie Mulvaney, Megan Powers, Tim Unes.

You might know the name Katrina Pierson, given her frequent cable news appearances and role as national spokesperson for Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential election, but what about these other people?

Kylie Jane Kremer is the executive director of Women for America First. (One of Kylie Kremer’s tweets promoting the event is cited as footnotes in the subpoena itself.) Her mother, Amy Kremer, was one of two “founding mothers of the tea party movement,” and later co-founded the short-lived Women Vote Trump Super-­PAC with Roger Stone’s ex-wife, Ann.

Trump fundraiser Caroline Wren is also among the targets. Wren worked as deputy to Donald Trump Jr.’s girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, at Trump Victory, a fundraising committee. Maggie Mulvaney, niece of former Trump chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, was the director of finance operations for the Trump campaign.

Hannah Salem Stone worked as special assistant to the president and director of press advance at the White House. (She was also, fun fact, a competitive clogger as a child.) According to the subpoena, she was listed as “Operations manager for Logistics and Communications” on permitting paperwork for the rally.

Cynthia Lee Chafian is the creator of The Mommy Lobby, which has been described as “a nonprofit…which raises awareness and advocates for issues conservative moms feel every day,” but appears to be a long-abandoned blog.

Justin Caporale was a top aide to Melania Trump. Lyndon Brentnall, owner of the Florida-based RMS security company, which was contracted for the event, was also the target of one of Wednesday’s subpoenas.

National Park Service permits for the event listed Kylie Kremer as “Person in Charge” of the rally, and Justin Caporale as the on-site contact for the event. Mulvaney was listed as a “VIP Lead” on permit papers. According to documents obtained by ProPublica, Wren “oversaw logistics, budgeting, funding and messaging for the Jan. 6 rally.”

All 11 individuals have been asked to produce documents by October 13th, and to appear for depositions.

Rolling Stone also reported last week that the committee sent orders to 35 different social media and telecom companies asking them to “preserve records relating to certain individuals who hold or have held accounts with your company from April 1st, 2020, to January 31st, 2021.”