 Fake Trump Electors Subpoenaed by Jan. 6 Committee
Rolling Stone

Jan. 6 Committee Slaps Subpoenas on Trump Supporters Involved in Bogus Elector Scheme

Conservatives in seven states sent the National Archives fake documents declaring Trump the winner

Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., delivers opening remarks during the House select committee hearing on the Jan. 6 attack on Capitol Hill in Washington, on July 27, 2021.

Chip Somodevilla/AP Images

The Jan. 6 committee has subpoenaed 14 of the fake Republican “electors” who schemed to overturn their states’ 2020 election results by signing forged documents submitted to the government.

“The Select Committee is seeking information about attempts in multiple states to overturn the results of the 2020 election, including the planning and coordination of efforts to send false slates of electors to the National Archives,” Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) wrote in a statement. “We believe the individuals we have subpoenaed today have information about how these so-called alternate electors met and who was behind that scheme. We encourage them to cooperate with the Select Committee’s investigation to get answers about January 6th for the American people and help ensure nothing like that day ever happens again.”

Trump supporters in several states sent fake election documents declaring Trump the winner to the National Archives in December 2020. Recent reports have exposed the breadth of the effort, which CNN reported on Tuesday is now under federal investigation. The fake documents came from Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, New Mexico, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin — all swing states Biden won.

The Jan. 6 committee on Friday released the names of the 14 individuals who received subpoenas, along with their supoenas:

“We are not seeking information about your political views or your efforts in the 2020 election campaign more generally,” the committee wrote in the letters. “Rather, we are seeking information about your role and participation in the purported slate of electors casting votes for Donald Trump and, to the extent relevant, your role in the events of January 6, 2021.”

This is a breaking news post and will be updated.

Rolling Stone
