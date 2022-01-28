Jan. 6 Committee Slaps Subpoenas on Trump Supporters Involved in Bogus Elector Scheme

The Jan. 6 committee has subpoenaed 14 of the fake Republican “electors” who schemed to overturn their states’ 2020 election results by signing forged documents submitted to the government.

“The Select Committee is seeking information about attempts in multiple states to overturn the results of the 2020 election, including the planning and coordination of efforts to send false slates of electors to the National Archives,” Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) wrote in a statement. “We believe the individuals we have subpoenaed today have information about how these so-called alternate electors met and who was behind that scheme. We encourage them to cooperate with the Select Committee’s investigation to get answers about January 6th for the American people and help ensure nothing like that day ever happens again.”

The Select Committee has issued subpoenas to 14 individuals who participated as purported “alternate electors” for former President Trump. The committee is seeking information from individuals who met and submitted purported Electoral-College certificates in seven states. pic.twitter.com/XAgQS8a8NF — January 6th Committee (@January6thCmte) January 28, 2022

Trump supporters in several states sent fake election documents declaring Trump the winner to the National Archives in December 2020. Recent reports have exposed the breadth of the effort, which CNN reported on Tuesday is now under federal investigation. The fake documents came from Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, New Mexico, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin — all swing states Biden won.

The Jan. 6 committee on Friday released the names of the 14 individuals who received subpoenas, along with their supoenas:

“We are not seeking information about your political views or your efforts in the 2020 election campaign more generally,” the committee wrote in the letters. “Rather, we are seeking information about your role and participation in the purported slate of electors casting votes for Donald Trump and, to the extent relevant, your role in the events of January 6, 2021.”

This is a breaking news post and will be updated.