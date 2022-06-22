Jan. 6 Committee Beefing Up Security Amid Wave of Violent Threats

Lawmakers on the Jan. 6 committee will likely be receiving a security detail following an increase in threats against lawmakers in the last 24 hours, The Washington Post reported on Wednesday, citing three people involved with the investigation.

Committee member Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) warned over the weekend that the continued invocation of conspiracy theories and lies surrounding the 2020 election could lead to more attempted violence against lawmakers. “There is violence in the future, I’m going to tell you,” Kinzinger told ABC News, “Until we get a grip on telling people the truth, we can’t expect any differently.”

Kinzinger on Sunday shared an image of a letter that was sent to his home. The letter, addressed to his wife, threatened the execution of her husband and warned that she and her children would join him “in hell.”

Here is the letter. Addressed to my wife, sent to my home, threatening the life of my family. The Darkness is spreading courtesy of cowardly leaders fearful of truth. Is the what you want @GOP? Pastors? https://t.co/YimZJcFp4W pic.twitter.com/BBgZ6Teur3 — Adam Kinzinger🇺🇦🇺🇸✌️ (@AdamKinzinger) June 19, 2022

Responding to reports of increasing security for Jan. 6 committee members, Kinzinger on Wednesday acknowledged steps were being taken to protect lawmakers, but expressed concern over the reality that the “body politic” felt empowered to use violence as an intimidation tool, pointing to chilling testimony given by Georgia election worker Shaye Moss in Tuesday’s committee hearing.

Rep Kinzinger acknowledges threats to Jan 6 committee – -won’t get into stepped up security efforts but says “ we’re being safe” – says bigger concern is what it means for “body politic” that people feel freer to threaten violence, points to testimony yesterday from witnesses — Deirdre Walsh (@deirdrekwalsh) June 22, 2022

The committee is scheduled to hold its fifth hearing on Thursday before adjourning for the legislative recess between June 24 and July 14. Upon its return, the committee is expected to discuss new evidence turned over to lawmakers in the past few days, including content provided by Alex Holder, a documentarian embedded with the Trump family and high-level advisers during and after the 2020 election cycle.