Jan. 6 Committee Beefing Up Security Amid Wave of Violent Threats

“There is violence in the future,” Rep. Adam Kinzinger said on Sunday after a threatening letter was sent to his home

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 13: Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) leaves during a break in a hearing on the January 6th investigation in the Cannon House Office Building on June 13, 2022 in Washington, DC. The bipartisan committee, which has been gathering evidence for almost a year related to the January 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol, will present its findings in a series of televised hearings. On January 6, 2021, supporters of former President Donald Trump attacked the U.S. Capitol Building during an attempt to disrupt a congressional vote to confirm the electoral college win for President Joe Biden. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 13: Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) leaves during a break in a hearing on the January 6th investigation in the Cannon House Office Building on June 13, 2022 in Washington, DC. The bipartisan committee, which has been gathering evidence for almost a year related to the January 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol, will present its findings in a series of televised hearings. On January 6, 2021, supporters of former President Donald Trump attacked the U.S. Capitol Building during an attempt to disrupt a congressional vote to confirm the electoral college win for President Joe Biden. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) leaves during a break in a hearing of the Jan. 6 committee in the Cannon House Office Building on June 13, 2022 in Washington, D.C.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Lawmakers on the Jan. 6 committee will likely be receiving a security detail following an increase in threats against lawmakers in the last 24 hours, The Washington Post reported on Wednesday, citing three people involved with the investigation.

Committee member Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) warned over the weekend that the continued invocation of conspiracy theories and lies surrounding the 2020 election could lead to more attempted violence against lawmakers. “There is violence in the future, I’m going to tell you,” Kinzinger told ABC News, “Until we get a grip on telling people the truth, we can’t expect any differently.”

Kinzinger on Sunday shared an image of a letter that was sent to his home. The letter, addressed to his wife, threatened the execution of her husband and warned that she and her children would join him “in hell.” 

Responding to reports of increasing security for Jan. 6 committee members, Kinzinger on Wednesday acknowledged steps were being taken to protect lawmakers, but expressed concern over the reality that the “body politic” felt empowered to use violence as an intimidation tool, pointing to chilling testimony given by Georgia election worker Shaye Moss in Tuesday’s committee hearing. 

The committee is scheduled to hold its fifth hearing on Thursday before adjourning for the legislative recess between June 24 and July 14. Upon its return, the committee is expected to discuss new evidence turned over to lawmakers in the past few days, including content provided by Alex Holder, a documentarian embedded with the Trump family and high-level advisers during and after the 2020 election cycle.

In This Article: Adam Kinzinger, Jan. 6 Committee

