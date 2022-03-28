Jan. 6 Committee Votes to Hold Two More Trump Cronies in Contempt of Congress

The Jan. 6 committee on Monday night voted unanimously to recommend Peter Navarro and Dan Scavino for contempt of Congress for failing to comply with subpoenas the committee issued to learn of their role in efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

“They’re not fooling anybody,” said committee chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) of the men during his opening remarks. “They are obligated to comply with our investigation. They have refused to do so. And that’s a crime.”

The vote comes a day after the committee released a 34-page report laying out the contempt case for both Navarro, a former Trump adviser, and Scavino, Trump’s social media manager. The matter will now move to the full House of Representatives, and then, pending a house vote, to the Justice Department.

Navarro, with the help of Steve Bannon, concocted a scheme to overturn the election called the Green Bay Sweep. He told Rolling Stone in January that he personally briefed Trump about conspiracy-laden reports he authored regarding “outright voter fraud,” and that Trump directed that Republicans in Congress be given copies of his findings. Despite interviews he has given and a book he published, Trump’s China trade guru cited executive privilege to avoid a deposition. The committee didn’t buy it.

”There are topics that the Select Committee believes it can discuss with [him] without raising any executive privilege concerns at all, including, but not limited to, questions related to [his] public three-part report about purported fraud in the November 2020 election and the plan [he] described in [his] book,” the committee wrote in an email to Navarro on March 1, CNN reported.

Scavino has also rebuffed the committee’s efforts to obtain testimony. The committee says it granted him six extensions of an interview deadline, but communications between Scavino’s attorneys and the committee, which had begun last October, broke down in February, and Scavino never sat for a deposition.

“[Scavino’s] two distinct roles — as White House official in the days leading up to and during the attack, and as a campaign social media promoter of the Trump ‘stolen election’ narrative — provide independent reasons to seek his testimony and documents,” the committee wrote.

Scavino spoke with Trump multiple times by phone on Jan. 6, the committee revealed, and has relevant information about Trump’s whereabouts that day. Scavino also unsuccessfully tried to get the Biden administration’s support for his executive privilege claims, the committee’s report disclosed.

Scavino and Navarro would join Bannon, former chief of staff Mark Meadows, and former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark as potential witnesses the committee has voted to refer for contempt charges. Bannon was indicted in November, and has a criminal trial set for this summer. The Justice Department is still considering the case against Meadows, and the House of Representatives hasn’t voted on the committee’s motion holding Clark in contempt after he agreed to meet with the committee.