Jan. 6 Committee Says McCarthy, Jordan, Other Republicans Should Be Investigated

The Jan. 6 committee voted on Monday to refer former President Donald Trump to the Department of Justice on four criminal charges. It also announced that it will refer four Republican members of the House to the Congressional Ethics Committee for failing to comply with committee subpoenas.

The four members being referred are House speaker hopeful Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), along with Reps. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.), and Scott Perry (R-Pa.).

The committee has referred the former president on four criminal charges related to his actions and involvement with the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. The charges include obstructing an official proceeding, conspiracy to defraud the United States government, knowingly and willingly making a false statement to the federal government, and inciting, assisting, or engaging in insurrection. Similar charges will also be recommended for a cadre of Trump cronies, including Rudy Giuliani, Mark Meadows, and John Eastman.

Several members of Congress have been implicated in the planning of the Jan. 6 attack. As Rolling Stone previously reported, organizers admitted to attending planning meetings with several Republican lawmakers in the weeks leading up to the attempted insurrection.

Text messages from former Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows that were handed over to the committee revealed the extent to which Meadows was in contact with lawmakers regarding the protest and the larger attempt to undermine the election, which included a White House meeting to discuss allegations of voter fraud and strategies for convincing voters that fraud had occurred. Jordan, Biggs, and Perry all participated in the meeting. Trending Incoming GOP Congressman Appears to Have Just Made Up the Bulk of His Backstory DOJ Preps Charges Against Former ABC News Producer What Is ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Like on Shrooms? Cillian Murphy’s ‘Oppenheimer’ Grapples With Creating Atomic Bomb in Trailer

A spokesperson for Rep. Jordan told reporters that the referral was “another partisan and political stunt made by a Select Committee that knowingly altered evidence, blocked minority representation on a Committee for the first time in the history of the U.S. House of Representatives, and failed to respond to Mr. Jordan’s numerous letters and concerns surrounding the politicization and legitimacy of the Committee’s work.”

“No comment,” Tom Rust, the nonpartisan chief counsel and staff director of the Ethics Committee, said in an email to Rolling Stone.