Jan. 6 Committee Members Promise Investigation Is Still Ramping Up

Two members of the Jan. 6 committee signaled that their investigation is far from over. Appearing on Sunday morning news shows, Reps. Elaine Luria (D-Va.) and Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) both indicated the committee is escalating its work as new information rolls in.

During an appearance on CNN’s State of the Union, host Dana Bash asked Luria if the committee’s investigation is “in some ways ramping up.”

“I would say so,” Luria said. “At at one point, as we came into the end of this series of hearings, we thought this might be a point where we transitioned in an effort to make sure that we had documented and focused on the recommendations. I’d say we are still full speed ahead on the hearings, as well as full speed ahead on the other elements of what we have a responsibility to do as a congressional committee.”

“We are receiving new information every single day,” Luria added. “You will definitely be hearing from the committee again.”

In a separate interview on CBS, Kinzinger confirmed the committee’s investigation “is not winding down.” “We may be towards the end of this tranche of hearings, we may have more hearings in the future, and the investigation is still ongoing,” he said. “We’re getting to the bottom of what we need to know.”

Kinzinger added, “I fully expect when the report comes out, we may have a hearing or two around that. But, of course, as you saw with Cassidy Hutchinson, if we get information that the American people need to know, we may end up bringing up more hearings at that time, too.” Kinzinger also said the committee is expecting Secret Service text message records that may shine a light on what Trump was doing on the day before and day of the insurrection.

The committee recently has intensified its focus on Trump’s activities on Jan. 5 and 6. A planned primetime hearing on Thursday will delve into the former president’s inaction during the first 187 minutes of the Capitol attack. “He was doing nothing to stop the riot,” Luria said of Trump. “We’ll go through pretty much minute-by-minute… from the time he left the stage at the Ellipse, came back to the White House, and really sat… with his advisors urging him continuously to take action. … At one point… he actually egged people on by [tweeting that] Vice President Pence didn’t have the courage to ‘do the right thing.'”

New witnesses, who we have not yet heard from publicly, will also bring previously unknown information to light. “There are other witnesses we’ve spoken to who have yet to appear in our previous hearings who will add a lot of value and information to events of that critical time on Jan. 6,” Luria said. According to Luria, these witnesses are “people who were in the White House, people close to the president.”

The congresswoman said she sees Trump’s inaction to halt the attack on Jan. 6 as a “dereliction of duty.” “He didn’t act. He had a duty to act. So we will address that in a lot of detail,” Luria said. “And from that, we will build on the information that we provided in the earlier hearings.”