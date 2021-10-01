 Jan. 6 Chair Promises 'Criminal Referrals' for Those Who Defy Subpoenas - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Home Politics Politics News

Jan. 6 Chair Threatens ‘Criminal Referrals’ for Witnesses Who Don’t Comply

The committee investigating the Capitol insurrection has already issued subpoenas to Trump allies and “Stop the Steal” organizers, and the chair says to expect more subpoenas soon

By

Peter Wade's Most Recent Stories

View All
Jan. 6 Chair Threatens 'Criminal Referrals' for Witnesses Who Don’t Comply

The face of President Donald Trump appears on large screens as supporters participate in a rally in Washington. The House committee investigating the violent Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, with its latest round of subpoenas in September 2021, may uncover the degree to which former President Donald Trump, his campaign and White House were involved in planning the rally that preceded the riot, which had been billed as a grassroots demonstration. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

AP

Witnesses who defy subpoenas related to the House investigation into the January 6th insurrection will face “criminal referrals,” said Chair Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), according to Politico.

Thompson, the Democrat who is leading the House select committee investigating the attack on the Capitol, told reporters on Friday: “The committee will probably, for those who don’t agree to come in voluntarily, we’ll do criminal referrals and let that process work out.”

He added that the commission has already started to interview people who have offered to cooperate. Earlier this month, the committee issued subpoenas to four top former Trump officials, including former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications Dan Scavino, and former Pentagon official Kashyap Patel.

A later batch of subpoenas from the committee focused on 11 people who organized the “Stop the Steal” rally that preceded the insurrection. Targets included Amy Kremer and her daughter Kylie Jane Kremer, Caroline Wren, Cynthia Lee Chafian, Hannah Salem Stone, Justin Caporale, Katrina Pierson, Lyndon Brentnall, Maggie Mulvaney, Megan Powers, Tim Unes.

The select committee has also issued orders to 35 social media and telecom companies, as Rolling Stone reported in September. The orders asked the companies to “preserve records relating to certain individuals who hold or have held accounts with your company from April 1st, 2020, to January 31st, 2021.”

On Friday, Thompson said that more subpoenas are in the works and will be sent out soon.

In This Article: Bennie Thompson, Donald Trump, January 6th

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1353: Billie Eilish and the Pursuit of Happiness
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.