‘More Than Incitement’: Jamie Raskin Teases Trump Revelations Ahead of Jan. 6 Hearings

The committee member previously said the panel’s findings will “blow the roof off the House”

By

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 17: U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) listens during a hearing before the House Oversight and Reform Committee at Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill on March 17, 2022 in Washington, DC. The committee held a hearing on "HBCUs at Risk: Examining Federal Support for Historically Black Colleges and Universities." (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 17: U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) listens during a hearing before the House Oversight and Reform Committee at Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill on March 17, 2022 in Washington, DC. The committee held a hearing on "HBCUs at Risk: Examining Federal Support for Historically Black Colleges and Universities." (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) listens during a hearing before the House Oversight and Reform Committee at Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill on March 17, 2022 in Washington, D.C.

Alex Wong/Getty Images

Nearly one year after its formation, the House committee investigating the attack on the Capitol last Jan. 6 is scheduled to hold the first of six televised hearings Thursday night.

Committee member Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) on Monday offered a glimpse of what’s to come.

“The select committee has found evidence about a lot more than incitement here,” he said during a Washington Post interview on Monday after noting that majorities in both the House and Senate found former President Trump guilty of inciting the attack on the Capitol. “We’re gonna be laying out the evidence about all of the actors who were pivotal to what took place on Jan. 6,” he continued.

Raskin added that the committee has evidence of “concerted planning and premeditated activity” — in other words, “a conspiracy to overturn the 2020 presidential election and block the transfer of power.”

When asked whether Trump himself led this effort, Raskin acknowledged that “people are going to have to make judgments themselves about the relative role that different people played.” But, he added, “I think that Donald Trump and the White House were at the center of these events. That’s the only way really of making sense of them all.”

Committee Vice Chairwoman Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) described efforts to overturn the election similarly, telling CBS on Sunday that the attack on the Capitol was one facet of an “extremely well-organized” conspiracy.

The committee has so far reviewed more than 125,000 documents and conducted more than 1,000 interviews, though some individuals close to Trump like Steve Bannon, House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), and former adviser Peter Navarro have refused to testify. Others, like Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr., and Rudy Giuliani have appeared before the committee. Taped interviews will be shown during the hearings, along with previously unseen video footage of the riot. Live witnesses will also appear before the committee.

Earlier this year, Raskin predicted that the committee’s hearings will “blow the roof off the House.”

“No president has ever come close to doing what happened here in terms of trying to organize an inside coup to overthrow an election and bypass the constitutional order,” Raskin said at a Georgetown University event in April. “And then also use a violent insurrection made up of domestic violent extremist groups, white nationalist and racist, fascist groups in order to support the coup.”

