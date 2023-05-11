fbpixel
Nothingburger

‘You Don’t Actually Have Any Facts’:  Even Fox Isn’t Buying GOP’s Claims About Biden’s Foreign Business Dealings

Fox’s Steve Doocy took Oversight Committee Chair James Comer to task over a lack of evidence linking Biden to his relatives' financial dealings
UNITED STATES - MAY 10: Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., chairman of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee, conducts a news conference on the investigation into the Biden family's "influence peddling to enrich themselves," in the Capitol Visitor Center on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. Appearing from left are, Reps. Scott Perry, R-Pa., Russell Fry, R-S.C., and Pat Fallon, R-Texas. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., chairman of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee, conducts a news conference on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc./Getty Images

House Republicans have been promising to expose President Joe Biden’s supposedly criminal business dealings with foreign entities for months. But the biggest takeaway from Oversight Committee Chair James Comer’s (R-Ky.) much-hyped press conference on Wednesday revealing the GOP’s “findings” was just the opposite — they don’t have the goods. 

What Republicans presented on “judgment day” was a memo outlining more than $10 million in payments received by members of the Biden family from foreign businesses between 2015-2017. But the findings lacked a crucial detail — concrete evidence linking Biden to the  dealings of his family members. The omission was so stark that even the president’s most fervent critics at Fox felt the need to confront Comer on the nothingness of the burger. 

“Your party, the Republican investigators, say that that’s proof of influence peddling by Hunter and James [Biden], but that’s just your suggestion. You don’t actually have any facts to that point. You’ve got some circumstantial evidence,” said Fox host Steve Doocey in an interview with Comer on Thursday. 

“Of all those names, the one person who didn’t profit — there’s no evidence that Joe Biden did anything illegally.”  

Comer defended himself by arguing that Biden’s family members had taken steps to conceal the president’s involvement in his family’s financial dealings, but conceded that Republicans are in the “beginning stages” of the now five-year investigation and “still looking for more bank records that we believe will implicate Joe Biden’s active participation in this.” 

Less than an hour after his exchange with Doocy, Comer told Fox Business’ Maria Bartiromo that he and Oversight Republicans were “gonna move forward with plan B.”

“What’s plan B?” Bartiromo asked. 

Comer did not have an answer. “Stay tuned Maria, you’ll be the first person that’ll know,” he quipped. 

Fox was not the only prominent Biden detractor to notice the flop. Right-wing radio host Sebastian Gorka said he’s worried that the findings “won’t make any difference in the eyes of the American public until there’s a smoking gun.” 

In a statement to Rolling Stone, Oversight Committee Rep. Jimmy Gomez stated his belief that Republicans on the committee have brought the criticism upon themselves. “Chairman Comer has made wild accusations about the President, but after totally failing to deliver any proof to back up his false claims, even the Republican base is calling out his unsubstantiated allegations and empty investigation,” he said. Gomez added that Republicans have “proven they have zero credibility.”

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), Ranking Member of the Committee on Oversight and Accountability, echoed these sentiments in a statement released Wednesday. “Once again Chairman Comer has failed to provide factual evidence to support his wild accusations about the President,” he wrote. “He continues to bombard the public with innuendo, misrepresentations, and outright lies, recycling baseless claims from stories that were debunked years ago.”

