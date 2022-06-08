 Jack Del Rio Minimizes Capitol Attack a 'Dust-Up' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next 'Jurassic World Dominion' Isn't a Movie. It's an Extinction-Level Event
Home Politics Politics News

D.C. Football Coach Brushes Off Deadly Capitol Attack as a ‘Dust-Up’

Jack Del Rio called the violent attempt to overthrow democracy a “dust-up,” while arguing that more attention should be paid to the damage caused by Black Lives Matter demonstrations

By

Reporter

Ryan Bort's Most Recent Stories

View All
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 05: Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio of the Washington Football Team looks on during the second half of a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on December 05, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Washington Football Team defeated the Raiders 17-15. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 05: Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio of the Washington Football Team looks on during the second half of a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on December 05, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Washington Football Team defeated the Raiders 17-15. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio of the Washington Football Team looks on during the second half of a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on Dec. 5, 2021, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Getty Images

Jack Del Rio, a journeyman NFL coach who has run the Washington Commanders’ defense for the past two years, has some thoughts on what happened in the nation’s capital last January.

“I can look at images on the TV, people’s livelihoods are being destroyed. Businesses are being burned down. No problem,” he said of the racial justice demonstrations that followed George Floyd’s murder in the summer of 2020. “And then we have a dust-up at the Capitol, nothing burned down, and we’re going to make that a major deal. I just think it’s kind of two standards, and if we apply the same standard and we’re going to be reasonable with each other, let’s have a discussion. Let’s have a discussion. We’re Americans. Let’s talk it through.”

Related Stories

Inside the Capitol Cops' Jan. 6 Blame Game
Trump Pressured the Secret Service to Let Him March to the Capitol on Jan. 6: Report

Related Stories

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: (L-R) Shakira and Jennifer Lopez perform onstage during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Every Super Bowl Halftime Show, Ranked From Worst to Best
The Private Lives of Liza Minnelli (The Rainbow Ends Here)

The House committee investigating the Capitol attack will hold the first of six public hearings on Thursday night. Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), a member of the committee, has said that the panel’s findings will “blow the roof off the House” while teasing that former President Trump did more than simply “incite” what happened last Jan. 6. A bipartisan Senate report found that at least seven people died in connection with the attack. Dozens were injured.

Del Rio’s comments came in the wake of a tweet he posted Monday wondering why Congress is investigating the violent attempt to overthrow democracy on Jan. 6 instead of the Black Lives Matter demonstrations the previous summer. “Would love to understand “the whole story” about why the summer of riots, looting, burning and the destruction of personal property is never discussed but this is ??? #CommonSense,” he wrote.

Del Rio regularly shares right-wing views on Twitter and has promoted posts from conspiracy theorists like Jack Posobiec, Dinesh D’Souza, and Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.). He recently wrote that “we must protect our children,” apparently in reference to a Texas lawmaker proposing a law that would ban minors from watching drag shows. Del Rio has also indicated opposition to measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Del Rio was previously the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Las Vegas Raiders. Washington is the third team for which he’s served as defensive coordinator. The Commanders gave up over 25 points per game last season, ranking 25th out of 32 teams in the league.

In This Article: Jack Del Rio, Jan. 6

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1363: How Blackpink Went From Strangers to Sisters to Pop Supernovas
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.