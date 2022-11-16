Ivanka Trump Steps Away From Politics, Skips Dad’s Big Announcement

Ivanka Trump, daughter of former President Donald Trump and a former senior White House adviser in his administration, says she will does not plan to be involved in politics “going forward.” Her statement, which was posted on Instagram, came the same evening that her father announced his plans to run for the White House in 2024.

“I love my father very much. This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family. I do not plan to be involved in politics,” she wrote.

"While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena," she added. "I am grateful to have had the honor of serving the American people and I will always be proud of many of our Administration's accomplishments."

It is also unclear whether Ivanka Trump’s husband, Jared Kushner, who was also a senior White House adviser, would participate in Trump’s third presidential campaign.

While the former president’s eldest daughter and son, Donald Trump Jr., did not attend his speech at his Mar-a-Lago in Florida, they didn’t miss out on much. The languishing ramble was apparently such a bore that even Fox’s fanboy Sean Hannity cut away from it.