Ivanka Trump Cashed $4 Million From Her Father’s D.C. Hotel in 2018

In 2018, a deputy White House press secretary claimed Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump were “sacrificing in their service” in the White House. But one of the things the couple is not sacrificing is tons of income to the tune of tens of millions of dollars a year.

According to recent financial disclosures the couple made on Friday, Bloomberg reported, their income for 2018 was between $28.8 million and $135.1 million. Included in that number is the $4 million in profits Ivanka cashed from the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C. According to NBC News, the hotel has hosted officials from at least 22 foreign governments and potentially violated the Constitution’s Emoluments Clause. The clause precludes a president from accepting gifts given by foreign governments to prevent them from influencing foreign policy. The hotel is being sued, including a suit by Democrats from the House and Senate to find out what benefits Trump’s companies have received from foreign nations.

Another $1 million of Ivanka’s income came from her now-defunct line of clothing, jewelry and accessories, which many department stores stopped carrying before its closure. The couple’s 2018 income was reported to be at least $85 million.

The disclosures have not yet been approved by White House Council or reviewed by the Office of Government Ethics. The disclosures are a requirement for members of the cabinet and top level advisors and must be submitted by May 15 and made public within 30 days.

Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney’s financial disclosure contained interesting information, including that former chief economic adviser Gary Cohn paid $2,500 for Mulvaney to attend two golf tournaments in 2018 and hosted him in his home.

According to the disclosures, Kushner also invested between $1.5 million and $3 million in properties in Brooklyn in 2018. Maybe they can use some of their millions to pay back Trump’s $7 million debt he owes to the city of D.C. for his inauguration.