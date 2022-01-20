The Jan. 6 Committee Wants to Have a Talk With Ivanka Trump

Ivanka Trump, you’re next.

The Jan. 6 committee on Thursday requested the the former president’s daughter voluntarily provide information to aid their inquiry into the attack on the Capitol and the former president’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

The panel noted that Ivanka has knowledge of her father’s efforts to overturn the election results, particularly how he tried to convince former Vice President Mike Pence to stop the certification of the election results on Jan. 6. “As January 6th approached, President Trump attempted on multiple occasions to persuade Vice President Pence to participate in his plan,” Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) wrote in a letter to Ivanka. “One of the President’s discussions with the Vice President occurred by phone on the morning of January 6th. You were present in the Oval Office and observed at least one side of that telephone conversation.”

Ivanka’s presence in the White House on Jan. 6 means she also might have some insight into the former president’s thinking regarding the National Guard and whether he “was attempting to hold up deployment.” It’s not just what she may have known about Trump, though. The panel is also interested in Ivanka’s own actions on Jan. 6. “Testimony obtained by the Committee indicates that members of the White House staff requested your assistance on multiple occasions to intervene in an attempt to persuade President Trump to address the ongoing lawlessness and violence on Capitol Hill,” Thompson added.

Ivanka responded in a statement issued later on Thursday. “Ivanka Trump just learned that the Jan. 6 Committee issued a public letter asking her to appear. As the Committee already knows, Ivanka did not speak at the January 6 rally,” a spokesperson wrote. “As she publicly stated that day at 3:15pm, ‘any security breach or disrespect to our law enforcement is unacceptable. The violence must stop immediately. Please be peaceful.’”

The request to Ivanka comes less than a day after the Supreme Court ruled 8-1 that Trump can’t block the committee from obtaining White House documents from the National Archives. The ruling marked an enormous victory for the panel after a prolonged legal battled over the documents which Trump tried to claim were protected by executive privilege.

“The Supreme Court’s decision is an important affirmation that Congress’s need to know about a violent attack on our democracy outweighs the interests of a former president in hiding the truth,” committee member Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) tweeted on Thursday. “Document production from the Archives has begun, and we hope to get a lot more soon.”